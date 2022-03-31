Argoid’s game-changing personalization software enhances customer experience for online fashion retailers
Argoid’s revolutionary AI-powered personalization uses tech found in self-driving cars to change the game for fashion e-commerce, boosting conversion & sales.
Creating a recommendation engine as intuitive as Argoid inhouse for a fashion retailer would require additional hires, years of development & a hefty price. We reduce the effort and cost significantly”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- E-commerce businesses are responding to ever-increasing demands for efficient and quick service in today's digital era, as customers expect nothing short of a seamless online shopping experience. More so, for fashion ecommerce where there is an overwhelming amount of choice. To do this efficiently and at scale, ecommerce personalization software is a must-have to remain competitive in the booming market. And it gets noticed by customers too; 8 out of 10 frequent shoppers say they only buy from brands that personalize their shopping experience (Epsilon, 2018).
— Gokul Muralidharan, CEO, Argoid
Argoid’s revolutionary recommendation system has been discovered to work particularly well for fashion websites. By offering the most accurate product recommendations, finding the perfect fit for customers is easier than ever. Each customer journey is completely personalized, context-aware, and driven by constant learning through every click. Many available solutions use rudimentary rule-based methods of personalization but Argoid’s artificial intelligence takes it one step further with micro-segmentation i.e. AI-generated recommendations tailored to individual preferences.
The software works effectively to capture customers’ buying intent through real-time machine learning. Meaning customers can switch up what they’re looking for and their recommendations will keep up. Argoid’s AI model leverages deep understanding of apparel product catalogs and more than 15 product attributes for many sub-categories, from fabric, fit type, occasion for wear to seasonality, pattern, and so on.
Argoid’s recommendation software utilizes advanced AI-driven technology, which is also found in self-driving cars, to accurately predict customer behaviour in real-time, adapting to many of the nuances that would normally be understood by a seasoned salesperson in a brick-and-mortar store. For example, gender-based buying behaviour, seasonality, personal preferences, and so on.
Argoid’s customers have seen conversion rates improve by 20% and more. According to Rare Rabbit, premium fashion e-tailer,
“Argoid’s powerful AI-driven recommendation engine boosted our sales by 39% for the pages where the product recommendations were enabled. We are very happy to partner with Argoid on our conversion rate optimization journey”.
Argoid achieves this by capitalizing on billions of data points, and getting AI to do most of the thinking for the customer, giving each customer exactly what they want. A game changer for fashion ecommerce businesses that are looking to scale but cannot afford the cost or time investment.
