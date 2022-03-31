Refugees can be a Blessing to Any Host Country: Here are Some Success Stories and the Reasons Why

Dr. Paul T. P. Wong, Ph.D., C. Psych Minh's Chinese Grocery Tim Yu

The recent newsletter from the INPM highlights the issue of refugees and how they survive and thrive in foreign countries.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recently, the Ukraine refugee crisis catches the world's attention. How do we accommodate 4 million refugees? Similar concerns were raised during the influx of the "Boat People." This INPM newsletter highlights some success stories, more importantly, it outlines the strategies and actions needed for resettlement and success in the host country. Dr. Paul Wong, President of the International Network on Personal Meaning (INPM), cited Minh's Chinese Grocery as one of the success stories of the "Boat People." Wong presents the seven principles of flourishing through suffering as the reasons for their success:

1. Accept life as it is with gratitude.

2. Believe in creating a better future with help from Providence.

3. Commit to worthy goals and a life purpose.

4. Discover the hidden treasures by digging deeper.

5. Enjoy and value life.

6. Fear (God) and obey boundaries.

7. Love others as yourself.

Tim Yu, Executive Assistant, emphasized the importance of personal and social responsibility in overcoming adversity and achieving success: "instead of just thinking about one’s own survival, the key to surviving a war TOGETHER is by acting responsibly."

For more information or interview, please contact Paul Wong at drpaulwong@gmail.com