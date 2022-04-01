Product Users Inspire Pure Yeva to Rebrand Popular PMS-Fighting Essential Oil Blend
The proprietary blend uses seven ingredients that promote seven different benefits.LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pure Yeva Founder Kevin Thomas was so inspired by the many different uses that people were finding for his proprietary blend of essential oils that he rebranded the product to include those additional uses.
After spending time in the Dominican Republic, Thomas noticed stark contrasts between how Dominican Republican women and American women dealt with discomfort and stress from their menstrual cycle. Rather than reaching for the closest bottle of pharmaceutical drugs, women in the D.R. relied on home remedies, drink concoctions, warm compresses, and even just sheer determination to fight through the pain and discomfort.
This inspired Thomas to launch his own natural PMS-fighting product, and the idea for an essential oil blend as an alternative to over-the-counter drugs to alleviate PMS symptoms was born.
After months of researching ingredients like Apricot Kernel Oil, Organic Sunflower, Lavender Essential Oil, Clary Sage, Ylang-ylang Essential Oil, and Wintergreen Essential Oil, Thomas partnered with a manufacturer that is a champion of natural science in Oregon to formulate a perfect blend of blissful aromas that invigorates the mind and spirit while easing some discomfort of the body.
Thomas handed out approximately 200 samples and received great feedback about his formulation and its abilities to ease cramps, promote relaxation, and relax muscles. But, Thomas said women testing his product found even more uses for it than he had imagined.
“We knew the essential oil blend helped ease cramps, promote less stress and relax muscles but we did not imagine ladies would use the oil to doze to sleep faster, for skin hydration (mixing the oil with their body lotion), a healing aftershave and soothing insect bites,” Thomas said. “Their feedback prompted us to rebrand the blend to 7 Drops Multitasking Body Oil.”
The seven ingredients in the body oil promote seven different benefits:
1. Ease cramps
2. Reduce stress
3. Relax muscles
4. Allow users to fall asleep faster
5. Hydrate the skin
6. Act as a healing aftershave
7. Soothe insect bites
About Pure Yeva
Simplified, natural holistic skincare that helps you amplify your wellness. Kevin Thomas and his small team of creatives are on an adventure to make pure•yeva a truly whole-istic self-care and lifestyle brand, that goes beyond the products or ingredients when reaching and nourishing its loves.
