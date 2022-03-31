Submit Release
Sketchboard: The Online Whiteboard App for Microsoft Teams Boosts Software Teams

Sketchboard introduces its Microsoft Teams Online Whiteboard App for Software Development Teams

ESPOO, FINLAND, March 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As software development teams become more distributed than ever, the challenges of establishing an effective teamwork culture become more complicated.

An online whiteboard company, Sketchboard, has been empowering software teams with its real-time visual collaboration solution long before the pandemic. As the video conferencing tools become a more integrated part of almost every software development team, Sketchboard decided to introduce its Online Whiteboard App for the Microsoft Teams.

With Sketchboard App for Microsoft Teams, software professionals enjoy effortless visual collaboration with their teammates. For example, in the early stages of software development projects, teams usually draft visual models to gather around for brainstorming. Sketchboard provides a flexible and user-friendly solution for teams to create quick diagram drafts such as use case diagrams, state diagrams, or domain models.

“Software development teams have to deal with many intangible problems. As a software developer, I come across these problems every day. Sketchboard is designed to visualize those problems to make them easier to solve,” says Saiki Tanabe, Founder of Sketchboard.

Sketchboard’s seamlessly integrated solution on Microsoft Teams helps software teams to avoid potential misunderstandings. Gathering everybody on the same page speeds up every phase of the software development projects.

“We are very excited to introduce Sketchboard App as an embedded whiteboard app for Microsoft Teams,” says Saiki Tanabe.

Sketchboard users now can have their diagrams embedded on Microsoft Teams channels, chats, and meetings and collaborate on a whiteboard within Microsoft Teams. That means during the video calls or chats, Sketchboard diagrams can be used as an integrated part of the conversation. Having all the materials saved on the Sketchboard environment also makes it easier to go back to the discussions and remember where the team has left.

Although there are several tools available in the market, Sketchboard’s expertise and focus on software development professionals make the tool unique. The simple and flexible feature set provides a smooth experience for both experienced and novice software developers.
For more information about Sketchboard app for Microsoft Teams and to sign up for free, visit https://sketchboard.io/online-whiteboard-for-microsoft-teams.

About Us:
Sketchboard was built with a vision to create the best online whiteboard for software
development teams.

URL: https://sketchboard.io
Email: info@sketchboard.io

