Let’s Talk Exits Launches Platform to Prepare Amazon Brands and eCommerce SMBs for Acquisition

Whether you’re still building your business, you need funds to start a new business or your business has already peaked, it’s never too early to start thinking about and planning your exit.”BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Meny Hoffman, Ptex Group CEO, recently launched, Let’s Talk Exits, an online global platform to assist eCommerce and Amazon brands to maximize the value of their businesses for future exit opportunities.
With more aggregators flooding the eCommerce space since 2020, the possibility and probability of a future exit for eCommerce SMBs are more real than ever before. In fact, Amazon aggregators have already attracted more than $14 billion in raised capital. In addition, the eCommerce market is expected to reach $16,215.6 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 22.9% between 2020 to 2027 — a further indication that the market is growing.
But while the potential is exciting for eCommerce SMBs, navigating the aggregator space takes strategy and know-how.
“The aggregator space has evolved very quickly. As a strategic advisor, helping to build and sell eight to nine-figure brands for the last two decades, I’ve seen firsthand how much misinformation is out there and how deals have fallen apart as a result. And unfortunately, I’ve also seen sellers, attempting a sale on their own, lose their business in the process. My goal is to dispel the confusion with facts and help entrepreneurs navigate a profitable exit,” explained Meny Hoffman.
An outgrowth of Hoffman’s umbrella company, Ptex Group, Let’s Talk Exits offers advisory services to Amazon and eCommerce SMBs as well as access to a hub of resources including the latest and most relevant industry news and trends. The online platform also includes a podcast in which Hoffman interviews Amazon entrepreneurs, thought leaders and aggregators, providing actionable insights for eCommerce businesses.
With 20 years under his belt guiding businesses towards exponential growth as well as his experience in the Amazon and eCommerce/aggregator space, Meny Hoffman is uniquely positioned to prepare ambitious businesses to strike gold when an exit is in sight.
About CEO Meny Hoffman: Meny Hoffman is the CEO of Ptex Group, an award-winning marketing and business services firm headquartered in Brooklyn, NY. He’s also the founder of the popular Let’s Talk Business podcast, as well as the Let's Talk Exits podcast and blog. With his new platform, Let’s Talk Exits, Hoffman has emerged as a thought leader and valuable advisor in the Amazon seller and eCommerce industry.
