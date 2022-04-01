Promising artist DBIZZ releases club-inspired track, "No Jumper."
DBIZZ packs the dance floor with his new track, "No Jumper."LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recording artist DBIZZ's new track, "No Jumper," is available on major platforms. Inspired by a trip to a club, "No Jumper' is sexy, infectious, and doubles as a basketball metaphor meaning no jump shots; let's take it straight to the hole. The track serves as a catalyst for all to let go and embrace the baller within.
Produced to give listeners the feeling of being on top of the world, "No Jumper" calls for bottles popping and bodies dancing to the magnetic beats. The song is meant to excite and pay tribute to the work hard, play hard mentality. DBIZZ states, "When listeners listen to the song, it will empower you to feel like everything is easy. I want you to feel like your hard work is finally paying off."
Hailing from San Diego, California, DBIZZ's music is unpredictable and enticing. He has always loved music and house party-inspired freestyle hip-hop beats. Later he began taking his music career seriously and developed his signature trap with a dose of Bay Area, Los Angeles, and San Diego bounce sound. He contributes his opportunities to work with Mally Mall and Too Short as catalysts who paved his path to work with Iamsu!, Nef the Pharaoh, Sada Baby, and Lavish D.
To listen to "No Jumper," visit Spotify. For additional information about DBIZZ, visit his Instagram.
About DBIZZ
DBIZZ is a San Diego hip-hop rapper and songwriter who recently dropped his new EP "Pressure" where ‘No Jumper’ is first seen. His music features multiple styles but is heavily influenced by a Cali sound and trap twist. He credits his sound to artists like Mac Dre and Too Short. In 2014 he had the honor to write "Chose," a song that featured Too Short and producer Mally Mall.
Team AMW
AMW Group
+1 310-295-4150
email us here