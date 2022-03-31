Author Unfolds Incredible Insights About the Universe

A Wish Granted: Journal of Galactic Romance and Global Evolution, by Joy Elaine

“Bring your eyes into the night sky and watch as the beautiful boundaries between universes erase. Watch as the stars and moons and worlds in every universe quicken to their moments of completing.”—” — Excerpt from The Joy Chronicles Book 3

Open your mind and heart to the infinite possibilities that exist for each of us when we stretch beyond the scope of what we have been taught to believe about Earth and what lies beyond the stars. Author Joy Elaine has published A Wish Granted— her third book in The Joy Chronicles series. Book three continues to delight the senses and open the heart.

With every turn of the page, you fall even more in love with the characters. You are entranced by the first ever fairy wedding and the joyful antics of the Swizzlers. You have the opportunity to embrace new levels of personal expansion when you soak in the wisdom and timeless teachings of Siddhartha Buddha. As you ride the waves of this narrative, galactic war, assassination, and other intrigues set the stage for challenges that change the scope of your understanding of the universe.

“I have so enjoyed reading all three of the Joy Chronicles! They’re lively and fun and yet offer a huge amount of helpful information about the earth, our universe, and beyond, and the countless numbers of magnificent beings dedicated to serving us as we evolve from life as we knew it and into the higher dimensions! Hooray!”— Amazon Customer Review.

“Joy Elaine never disappoints with the way she crafts a compelling, emotional, and intriguing journey. As book III in the Joy Chronicles series unfolds, we trek along with her to discover incredible insights about our earth, the past, our connections to it, and the future. The characters come off the page as they’re described in beautiful detail, and the book is saturated with female empowerment, love, and growth. For readers looking for a timeless adventure, you won’t regret reading this.”— Amazon Customer Review.

Joy Elaine has a master’s degree in music and is a professional violinist living in Bloomington, Indiana. She grows orchids as a hobby, enjoys walks in the woods and playing as well as listening to classical music. The adventures in The Joy Chronicles are an everyday experience for Joy, as she lives and breathes her sacred service in these transitional times. Her passion and dedication light the way for every reader to catch on the waves of change that the councils sponsor and gracefully ride them along with Gaia to a new tomorrow that is bigger and better than any dreamer can imagine. www.joyelaine.com

The Joy Chronicles Book 3: A Wish Granted: Journal of Galactic Romance and Global

Evolution

Written by: Joy Elaine

Paperback |

Kindle |

Book copies are available at Amazon and other online book retailers.