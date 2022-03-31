Author Shares The Change of Government of Trinidad and Tobago

“In March 1976 the Constitution Bill was passed through all its stages in Parliament and passed into law. The nation became a republic in September 1976.”” — Excerpts from Massa

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Lennie M. Nimblett has published his book title, Massa Day Done: The Republican Constitution of Trinidad and Tobago: Origins and Issues. The book describes the transition of Trinidad and Tobago from a British crown colony to an independent republic. It is

PRESS RELEASE | LONDON BOOK FAIR 2022

divided into two parts, the first sketches the constitutional developments from the Spanish capitulation of Trinidad in 1797 to changes associated with a British crown colony. It describes in greater detail the move, after 1956, towards republicanism and the debate about the 1976 Constitution. Part I ends with a review of that debate. The second part examines some of the issues generated by the new constitution and, in particular, looks at problems associated with the

president, the Privy Council, and representation.

“The author identified critical parts of the Constitution but so little of its dynamics. Readers would have welcomed fuller discussion of the Wooding Commission, the Eric Williams, and Ellis Clarke version in which power was transferred from colony to republic over the years. Nimblett treats other subjects such as proportional representation, communicable representation, the unicameral Senate, the hybrid executive, and presidential prerogative, all of which were important issues discussed during the period. The book is an important and valuable contribution to our growing collection of studies on Trinidad and Tobago’s history and politics.” — Professor Selwyn Ryan of Sunday Express.

Lennie M. Nimblett is a citizen of Trinidad and Tobago and he was educated in Trinidad and Scotland. He was a frequent contributor to the Trinidad and Tobago Review on matters of politics, economics, and finance. He has spoken on the radio about the Constitution of Trinidad and Tobago. In 2002, the Tapia House Movement, a political organization that published the Trinidad and Tobago Review, honored him as a democrat and philosopher. In 2012, he published Tobago: The Union with Trinidad 1889-1899, which deals with the constitutional arrangements of two British colonies to form the united Crown Colony of Trinidad and Tobago. MASSA DAY DONE: The Republican Constitution of Trinidad and Tobago: Origins and Issues

Written by: Lennie M. Nimblett

Kindle |

Hardcover |

Paperback |

Book copies are available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book retailers.