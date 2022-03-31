Author Shares and Ideals of Political Struggle and Restoration of Freedom of the People

“POTUS was so relieved that he practically ran up the stairs to the living quarters. He was somewhat out of breath when he entered the sitting room and took in the sight of Greta.”—” — Excerpt from POTUS

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author T.C. Owen will be one of the featured authors in the upcoming London Book Fair 2022 with his published book titled POTUS: A Political Fantasy in Three Parts. A political and government fantasy book about a hero acting for the people of the United States and the universe. The election is a part of the process and steps for the hero to accomplish a simple goal: the restoration of democracy in the United States and the world. A goal that simply inspires and at the same time infuriates him. His growth throughout the novel allows him to at last believe that anything is attainable, yet sometimes at great costs.

“There can be no doubt that the author has constructed an imaginative story arc in this engaging novel. However, this is not a book that flows in the straightforward and fast-paced fashion of most modern thrillers. Instead, long dialogues and interior monologues plus a

meandering narrative spill out in an almost stream-of-consciousness style that causes readers to pause and ponder while being entertained.” — Reviewed by Kate Robinson, US Review of Books.

T.C. Owen was a former community college English teacher. He taught composition and literature and has a background in public affairs and politics. In the process, he found that the public school systems had become more indoctrination centers than educational schools. Reality-check education has been replaced by propaganda.

POTUS: A Political Fantasy in Three Parts

Written by: T.C. Owen

