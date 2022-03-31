Latest News: Library Opens Search for Next Innovator in Residence

The Library of Congress announced today that it is now accepting applications for the 2022 Innovator in Residence. Through May 2, 2022, the Library is inviting researchers, artists, and bold thinkers of all types to propose imaginative new experiments designed to open the Library’s vast treasure chest and connect its digital collections with Congress and the public.

The 2022 Library of Congress Innovator in Residence will work with the Library’s Digital Innovation Lab (LC Labs) to bring his or her proposal to life and help the Library explore new ways to use its content to connect with all Americans.

The Innovator in Residence program is part of the Library’s multifaceted effort to harness advanced technology and transformational experimentation in its daily mission. Previous Innovator in Residence experiments include Brian Foo’s Citizen DJ music mixing tool, the Newspaper Navigator historic periodicals search application from Benjamin Charles Lee and Courtney McClellan’s public art project Speculative Annotation, which launched last year.

Those interested in applying to be the next Library of Congress Innovator in Residence are asked to submit a concept paper detailing their envisioned creative initiative. The digital work(s) could tell an engaging story and prompt deeper inquiry, demonstrate a new method of discovering Library items or present free-to-use items and tools to enable creative remixing and reuse. Examples of digital mediums include web applications, visualizations and multimedia works that enable the public to experience meaningful connections with the Library’s materials.

After reviewing concept papers, the Library will invite select applicants to submit full proposals for the Innovator in Residence program. The selected Innovator will be funded up to $80,000 per year for a maximum of two years. Once appointed in September 2022, the Innovator in Residence may work the majority of the residency remotely and will have access to both publicly available and on-site only Library collections. The Innovator will also be provided with program and research support throughout the residency.

Established in 2017, the Innovator in Residence program allows creatives to work directly with LC Labs and subject matter experts across the Library to develop short-term research concepts and experiments. The aim of this work is to encourage greater public engagement with the Library and develop one-of-a-kind digital experiences that promote deeper insight into the collections and showcase their creative uses.

To learn more about how to submit a concept paper for the 2022 Innovator in Residence program, visit the LC Labs Innovator in Residence information page.

About LC Labs

Through experimentation, research and collaboration, LC Labs works to realize the Library’s vision that “all Americans are connected to the Library of Congress” by enabling the Library’s Digital Strategy. LC Labs is home to the Library of Congress Innovator in Residence Program; has nurtured experiments in machine learning and the use of collections as data; and incubated the Library’s popular crowdsourced transcription program By the People. Learn more and subscribe to the monthly newsletter at labs.loc.gov.

About the Library

The Library of Congress is the world’s largest library, offering access to the creative record of the United States — and extensive materials from around the world — both on-site and online. It is the main research arm of the U.S. Congress and the home of the U.S. Copyright Office. Explore collections, reference services and other programs and plan a visit at loc.gov, access the official site for U.S. federal legislative information at congress.gov and register creative works of authorship at copyright.gov.