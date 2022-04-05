Wireless Experts Brings Wireless Cost Management Solutions to the Southeast
No other wireless expense reduction firm could possibly save you more money- because effective management of wireless resources is analyzing a monthly bill.ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ --
Wireless Experts has expanded its consulting services operations to Atlanta, GA to provide more personalized contact in the southeast with organizations interested in the US’s premier wireless cost reduction services.
Effective management of wireless resources requires more than analyzing a monthly bill. It requires expertise in finding high-level savings resulting from outsource cost reduction analysis of what is paid (to a vendor) to have a continuous detailed understanding of every way wireless equipment usage and related activities/processes affects operations, said Steven (Steve) Beeferman, Director, Corporate Wireless Management Solutions, who heads up the new location.
For over 20 years, Wireless Experts (WE) have been providing a comprehensive “incentivized” solution to help major companies save money and optimize their wireless device usage while solely being paid from the savings generated by its work. From a line-by-line analysis of wireless bills, to producing an ongoing monthly reporting of custom-detailed wireless usage information, to assisting internal staff in spending more time on their primary business mission and not on wireless management. “WE saves time not just money. That sets us apart from our competitors”, said Steve Scarano, Wireless Experts’ President.
Steven Beeferman added, “Whether you are spending $35,000 or $350,000 or $3.5 million dollars per month on wireless devices and services, not having an effective ongoing wireless cost and control system means lost profits. What’s better is that WE’s services are paid through savings. Companies can learn specifically what those savings can initially be through our free analysis of an organization’s last three months wireless bills.” added Steve Beeferman.
Those organizations Interested in the possibilities WE can bring to their operation can do so by providing 30 minutes to WE to outline how enterprise can reduce enterprise wireless costs from 40% TO OVER 60%, even while staying with the same wireless carrier! WE provides 28 distinct services to help you do that using our exclusive 13 step process that we implement, once we’re engaged with a organization and team.
About Wireless Experts Wireless Experts (“WE”) is the nation’s leading wireless cost reduction firm which has for over 20 years successfully helped over 1,000 companies across the United States permanently reduce their cellular phone costs by 40% TO OVER 60%, even while staying with the same wireless carrier.
For further information or arrange an introductory call contact Steven Beeferman, Wireless Experts LLC 404-538-2067 or email steven.beeferman@wirelessexperts.us Visit us at https://wirelessexperts.us
STEVEN BEEFERMAN
Wireless Experts LLC
+1 404-413-2500
