Author Shares How Christians Should Approach Contemporary Issues and How Can Faith Test You

“His personal freedom, which came from his faith in God, his willingness to oppose hypocrisy, and his profound ethical insights caused” — Roland Zimany, Ph. D.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Roland Zimany, Ph. D. will be one of the featured authors in the upcoming London Book Fair 2022 with his published book titled Sermons with Insight. A collection book of sermons that will inspire readers. The first part of the sermons is about the liturgical lessons about Advent, Christmas until Reformation Day. The other sections of the sermons vary on different topics. His messages are thoughtful, theologically sound, and, for the most part, reflect the doctrines embraced by the Lutheran denomination, although not always from a fundamentalist view. The new republicated version of the book, published by Authors Press, is currently in the works, watch out for the release of the new version!

PRESS RELEASE | LONDON BOOK FAIR 2022

“Essentially, what makes this work authentic and engaging, is the way each of author Roland Zimany’s homilies flows with the voice of authority, passion for the spiritual, and an engaging level of relatability, demonstrated through his real-life examples, which help to emphasize the meaning of each lesson centered around the fostering of your relationship with Christ.” — Reviewed by Lisa Brown, Pacific Book Review.

“In Sermons with Insight, Rev. Zimany speaks and writes eloquently about how God’s love is not restrictive but is open and liberating to believers. In pleasant contrast to other ministers, Zimany’s sermons are filled with inclusivity and love, not exclusion and narrow-minded beliefs.” — Reviewed by Ella Vincent, Hollywood Book Review.

Roland Zimany has received his undergraduate degree from Princeton and worked in business and government sectors in the New York City area for fourteen years before getting an M. Div, from Union Theological Seminary, and a doctorate in Religion from Duke University. Then, he taught as a professor of Philosophy and Religion at Blackburn College and served as a Lutheran minister.

Sermons with Insight

Written by: Roland Zimany, Ph. D.

