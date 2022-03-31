MedSource Imaging, Inc Evolves with a Total Company Rebrand in 2022
Medical Imaging Services & Blue Sky Exchange merge with the creation of MedSource Imaging (MSI), a top provider of Hologic Mammography Systems, Parts & Service.
High-quality mammography is a key factor to early cancer detection, and bringing a quality refurbished mammography product to the market helps expand the availability of this life-saving technology.”PINEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Medical Imaging Services and Blue Sky Exchange have combined forces with the creation of MedSource Imaging (MSI). MSI aims to be the leading third-party provider for Hologic Mammography Systems, Parts and Service for both domestic US and international markets. MSI’s primary operations facility is located in Charlotte, NC where the company houses the largest third-party inventory of Hologic Mammography systems and parts. The partnership includes highly valued expertise from industry veterans, Bojan Bjelac and Troy Kamphuis, each having decades worth of experience in the medical imaging equipment industry. With the creation of this new company, MSI is undergoing exciting new branding, website design, social presences, and further expansion.
Troy Kamphuis began his career in the medical imaging industry 30+ years ago working with Siemens Medical Systems as an Imaging Sales Representative. Kamphuis founded Blue Sky Exchange in 2005, a leading and trusted source for used and refurbished medical imaging equipment. Kamphuis offers years of valuable experience in marketing refurbished imaging systems to the MSI team and leads the company’s Sales and Marketing efforts.
Bojan Bjelac founded Medical Imaging Services in 2016 after having spent 10+ years working as a Field Service Engineer for Hologic and In-House Biomedical Engineer for Novant Health, where he managed system maintenance for Novant’s multiple Mammography facilities. On top of his engineering expertise, he is a Bosnia-native, offering a unique, global perspective to the company, as he has lived in Bosnia, Germany, and a variety of US states. Bjelac is responsible for managing the company’s daily operations including Engineering Services, Mammography System Refurbishment and Parts Inventory Management.
Kamphuis and Bjelac met almost a decade ago and have since been collaborating and strategizing for this exciting new partnership, which they began implementing in 2019. MSI personnel are highly trained in Hologic Mammography Equipment from the system refurbishment process through to the servicing and maintenance of the equipment to ensure all systems are operating at their highest potential for effective patient screening and diagnostic procedures. MSI also provides an alternative low-cost third-party service and parts provider for the large number of Hologic Mammography systems currently installed and operating. MSI takes pride in the fact that high-quality mammography is a key factor to early cancer detection and bringing a quality refurbished mammography product to the market helps expand the availability of this life-saving technology.
MedSource Imaging Inc. (MSI) is the leading solutions provider for Hologic Mammography Systems, Parts and Service. To learn more: https://medsourceimaging.com/
