Groundbreaking Study Highlights Obstacle-filled Journeys for Women Working in the Emerging Cannabis Industry
This mixed-methods research project presents a “living history” of women working in the emerging industry and is the most comprehensive analysis to date.
I wanted to ensure women were not left out of the cannabis narrative. It gives women the chance to be heard, and the opportunity to lead us toward a safe, equitable, and inclusive industry for all.”PORTLAND, MAINE, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Women in Cannabis Study, a sweeping survey of nearly 1,700 female cannabis professionals from across the country, released its groundbreaking report on March 3. Coinciding with Women’s History Month, the launch of the report is the most extensive analysis of the topic ever conducted. Covering everything from consumption, to career paths, to struggles and successes, and featuring profiles of a dynamic group of industry leaders, the Report is a revealing and thought-provoking glimpse into the unique yet shared experiences of women in cannabis.
“The Women in Cannabis Study uses the power of storytelling to highlight compelling and comprehensive statistics about women in our industry,” explained Founder Jennifer Whetzel. “I was driven by a lack of existing data but more than that, I wanted to ensure women were not left out of the cannabis narrative. It gives women the chance to be heard, and the opportunity to lead us toward a safe, equitable, and inclusive industry for all.”
Some key highlights:
-Just 11% consider the industry equitable for women.
The top five barriers to entry for women in cannabis include:
-68% Obtaining resources and funding
-64% Being taken seriously
-60% Discrimination/lack of respect
-57% Balancing professional & personal life
-45% low pay
-The top reasons why women choose to work in cannabis are their passion for the plant (72%) and to use their skills in a new industry (71%).
-69% consume at least daily, 52% consume multiple times per day, and 65% consume CBD or THC at work.
-Despite overwhelming sacrifices, barriers and obstacles, 86% of women consider themselves successful.
“As a cannabis journalist, I have written extensively on the female experience in the industry with stories ranging from inspiring to enraging. But at the end of the day, the question has always been: how can we do better? It was this notion that inspired me to join this project, as I saw Jennifer’s vision as a way to shift the narrative and create a lasting impact,” said Rachelle Gordon, a partner in the Women in Cannabis Study.
The Report is FREE to access, with follow-up studies already in the works. View the Report here.
About Women in Cannabis Study:
The Women in Cannabis Study is a mixed-methods research project that chronicles the living history of women in the cannabis industry. This groundbreaking work is the culmination of over two years of analysis, focusing on a survey of more than 1,600 women from across the country representing everyone from retail staff to CEOs. Inspired by the desire to create an equitable and inclusive space where everyone can feel safe, be heard, and succeed, the Report offers a glimpse into the unique yet shared experiences of women working in cannabis.
