Tennessee State Parks To Hold Job Fair April 8 for Lodge, Restaurant Positions at Fall Creek Falls State Park

Tennessee State Parks will conduct job interviews for park and hospitality operations at the new 85-room lodge and full-service restaurant at Fall Creek Falls State Park on Friday, April 8 from 9 a.m-6 p.m.

“Our state parks are gearing up for a busy season and Fall Creek Falls is one of our most visited parks,” Jim Bryson, deputy commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation, said. “The lodge, with its restaurant and conference space, opened in January and has experienced such business volume that we are already adding positions to provide the best service possible for our guests.”

Full-time and part-time positions are available for the lodge and restaurant, including restaurant manager, assistant food service manager, lead cook, line cook, servers, front desk supervisor, front desk associates, room attendants, night desk clerk, sales and events coordinator, and bartenders, among others.

Park operations hiring is for seasonal part-time labor positions to cover tasks such as mowing, weed-eating, maintenance, cleaning, general janitorial, and trash removal.

To complete an application and register for an interview appointment, visit this link. Walk-ins at the park are also welcome on the day of the interviews. Candidates may complete the mini-application and submit in advance or they may apply in person. Interviews will be completed in person/on the spot.

Interviews will be at the lodge at this address:

Lodge at Fall Creek Falls 2536 Lakeside Dr. Spencer, TN

Fall Creek Falls State Park is one of Tennessee’s largest state parks, encompassing more than 29,800 acres on the Cumberland Plateau. It features 30 cabins and 222 campsites, as well as backcountry camping. More than 56 miles of trails can be explored.