SEIGRADI, the Italian Tech PR Firm with a Global Experience, launch new service packages for International Companies
A consolidated and extremely valuable approach to serve as a trusted gateway for international companies looking to expand into the Italian marketMILANO, ITALIA, ITALIA, March 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SEIGRADI one of the leading PUBLIC RELATIONS, DIGITAL PR and MARKETING COMMUNICATION agencies in Italy specialized in supporting tech companies in their launch and expansion to the Italian market, celebrates its 18th Anniversary with a new set of services specifically designed to support International Companies.
PR industry has evolved, and media time and attention are harder to earn than ever. The case for a quality and well thought, localised and flexible approach to public relations has perhaps never been greater than it is today for large, mid-sized and small companies in the technology sector that look to hit revenue and brand-awareness growth milestones by entering foreign markets.
Many tech companies don’t have the resources in-house to adequately staff and execute a seamless local PR initiative. On the other side external PR support has many advantages: flexible resources, specialized skills, and that valuable external perspective.
This is where agencies with an international focus like SEIGRADI can really come in help. We have the experience in advising international and local companies to develop and maintain positive relations with their “publics” and support its expansion, coordinating with teams globally but being able to move autonomously without the client PR on the ground, offering the same level of presence and involvement the client would require from one of their employees.
“International companies that are expanding into new markets need a concrete and experienced local PR partner, able to understand their business and give the most effective consulting support” said Barbara Gemma La Malfa, M.B.A., founder, and principal of SEIGRADI Public Relations. “In more than 15 years, we’ve worked with many clients, ranging from start-ups to mid-size to Fortune 500 companies, studied their needs, researched new ideas, and developed the programs that work specifically to achieve the desired impact, grow brand awareness and reputation, and build a strong online, social and media presence. We have a track record of delivering value and results, both of which are inextricably bound together and are — fortunately — highly measurable!”
“Now we’re launching an integrated PR service package to support tech B2B and B2C companies in their expansion joining our market smoothly, building trust in the brand and adjusting their global presence and existing PR messages with local culture and approach. We’re not only communicators for them, but partners in their success.” concluded Barbara La Malfa.
A strategical part of the new offering is the unique SEIGRADI Storytelling approach which focuses on taking ground-breaking, complicated ideas and translating them in easy to understand, convincing storylines and developing differentiated messages to create true break out moments.
SEIGRADI’ integrated approach includes digital communication, content production and Public Relations brand building.
Seigradi
SEIGRADI is one of the leading PUBLIC RELATIONS, DIGITAL PR and MARKETING COMMUNICATION agencies in Italy. Founded in 2003 in the heart of Milan by BARBARA GEMMA LA MALFA, it has been included in the list of the most interesting agencies. Thanks to an INNOVATIVE, SMART and TAILOR-MADE approach, we are able to perfectly respond to any needs in the field of communication, exploiting the skills that distinguish us from the other agencies: flexibility, proactivity, creativity and efficiency.
The name comes from the theory of the "six degrees of separation" formulated in the1960s by the sociologist Stanley Milgram... Each person in the world can reach another one only through six intermediate steps.
SEIGRADI, the space between You and the World.
NATURALLY.
