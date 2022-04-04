Microshare releases EverSmart Air, SaaS-ready indoor air quality solution

PHILADELPHIA, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the health and safety of indoor spaces now a major concern of the pandemic-era global workforce, Microshare released EverSmart Air, the Smart Building data company’s latest move to address the demands of the “new normal.”

Philadelphia-based Microshare, a leading provider of Smart Building data to multinationals, governments, and other institutions around the world, has repeatedly innovated during the pandemic and was the first to market with a wearable contact tracing solution and a data-driven cleaning product, EverSmart Clean.

The global COVID-19 pandemic shined a new light on the need for empirical data on indoor spaces and Microshare’s EverSmart suite of products is designed to meet these challenges. EverSmart Air monitors and warns against poor air quality issues which can accelerate the spread of viral illness. By harnessing and correlating data from Internet of Things (IoT) sensors, EverSmart Air alerts building managers on issues related to temperature, humidity, and CO2; all factors vital to optimizing indoor spaces to provide a safe and productive indoor environment.

“More and more we’re seeing that air-tight buildings relying on mechanical ventilation often have indoor air quality problems,” says Dr. Andy Dengel of the UK’s Building Standards Establishment (BSE). “Understanding the nature of those problems and taking action is vital to keeping occupants safe, especially in this moment of tight labor markets.”

Philadelphia-based Microshare, a leader in Smart Building and sustainability data, deploys Internet of Things (IoT) sensors at scale to produce cost savings, efficiencies, and sustainability metrics that enhance the safety, wellness and responsiveness of indoor spaces. The EverSmart suite of products monitors space occupancy and usage, air quality, energy consumption, customer satisfaction, environmental performance and more. Microshare’s cloud-based Sensing Network delivers the scalability, security and speed you’d expect for an enterprise solution. With scoring, advanced telematics, alerts and recommendations, EverSmart Air is a leap into the future of Smart Building technology.

Microshare EverSmart IoT Solutions - A day in the life