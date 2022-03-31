Tom McLaren Stars in Theatrical Horror Feature Film 8 Days to Hell
EINPresswire.com/ -- Tom McLaren stars in the new feature film “8 Days to Hell”, now playing for an exclusive engagement at the Cinelounge Sunset in Hollywood March 25-31st. “8 Days to Hell” is an award-winning horror anthology movie that follows the paths of several serial killers through the City of Angels. McLaren is cast as Harry Tindle in one of the film’s most twisted tales. “How well do you really know that friendly guy next door?” says McLaren, “Harry is a loving husband who takes his vows very seriously, and it was fun to see just how far he is willing to go to save his wife.”
“8 Days to Hell” is produced/written by Shane Woodson and Harold Pepper and is directed by Woodson as well. The film won Best Independent Film and Best Supporting Actor (Academy Award nominee Eric Roberts (“Runaway Train”)) at the 2022 Hollywood Reel Independent Film Festival. Digital, dvd, and blu ray release will immediately follow the theatrical run.
An accomplished actor and published author, Tom McLaren has a long list of acting credits including "Lost in Space" (Netflix TV series) & the feature films "Expelled" (Awesomeness, a #1 best-selling movie on iTunes) starring Cameron Dallas, "Exorcism of Molly Hartley" (Fox) starring Devon Sawa and "Santa's Little Helper" (Fox/WWE) starring Mike 'The Miz' Mizanin. He has starred in 30 feature films including the indie movies "All American Bikini Car Wash," "Death Pool," "As I Am," and "S'ids Lake.”
McLaren co-authored the award-winning book "Styling the Stars: Lost Treasures from the Twentieth Century Fox Archive," with actress Angela Cartwright ("The Sound of Music"), published by Insight Editions in both hardcover and softcover formats. He was interviewed by "CBS This Morning" and has been profiled in numerous print and web publications including the New York Times, Los Angeles Times, Entertainment Weekly, Parade, Huffington Post, Closer Weekly, and more. His second book "Thornsby by Fred McLaren: The Complete Comic Collection," co-authored with former Fox COO Mary McLaren, was published in 2020 and he served as Co-Editor/Publisher of the bestselling memoir “Lost (and Found) in Space 2: Blast Off into the Expanded Edition” by Angela Cartwright and Bill Mumy, released last year.
McLaren can currently be seen in the feature film "There's No Such Thing as Vampires," and the award-winning short film “Into Temptation”. Upcoming feature films include "Suicide by Cop," "Just Like Me and You," and "Toke N Choke Dispensary." McLaren is repped theatrically by Aqua Talent and managed by Next Chapter Talent, a division of Next Chapter Entertainment.
Next Chapter Talent
“8 Days to Hell” is produced/written by Shane Woodson and Harold Pepper and is directed by Woodson as well. The film won Best Independent Film and Best Supporting Actor (Academy Award nominee Eric Roberts (“Runaway Train”)) at the 2022 Hollywood Reel Independent Film Festival. Digital, dvd, and blu ray release will immediately follow the theatrical run.
An accomplished actor and published author, Tom McLaren has a long list of acting credits including "Lost in Space" (Netflix TV series) & the feature films "Expelled" (Awesomeness, a #1 best-selling movie on iTunes) starring Cameron Dallas, "Exorcism of Molly Hartley" (Fox) starring Devon Sawa and "Santa's Little Helper" (Fox/WWE) starring Mike 'The Miz' Mizanin. He has starred in 30 feature films including the indie movies "All American Bikini Car Wash," "Death Pool," "As I Am," and "S'ids Lake.”
McLaren co-authored the award-winning book "Styling the Stars: Lost Treasures from the Twentieth Century Fox Archive," with actress Angela Cartwright ("The Sound of Music"), published by Insight Editions in both hardcover and softcover formats. He was interviewed by "CBS This Morning" and has been profiled in numerous print and web publications including the New York Times, Los Angeles Times, Entertainment Weekly, Parade, Huffington Post, Closer Weekly, and more. His second book "Thornsby by Fred McLaren: The Complete Comic Collection," co-authored with former Fox COO Mary McLaren, was published in 2020 and he served as Co-Editor/Publisher of the bestselling memoir “Lost (and Found) in Space 2: Blast Off into the Expanded Edition” by Angela Cartwright and Bill Mumy, released last year.
McLaren can currently be seen in the feature film "There's No Such Thing as Vampires," and the award-winning short film “Into Temptation”. Upcoming feature films include "Suicide by Cop," "Just Like Me and You," and "Toke N Choke Dispensary." McLaren is repped theatrically by Aqua Talent and managed by Next Chapter Talent, a division of Next Chapter Entertainment.
Next Chapter Talent
nextchaptertalent@gmail.com
Mary Therese
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other