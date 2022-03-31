Orolia to Participate in the Army Aviation Mission Solutions Summit April 3 – 5 in Nashville
Orolia Resilient Together campaign partners with the Nashville Sled Preds to raise funds for sled hockey programs for disabled veterans and handicapped childrenNASHVILLE, TENN., UNITED STATES, March 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Orolia, the world leader in resilient positioning, navigation and timing (PNT) solutions, will participate in the Army Aviation Association of America (AAAA) Mission Solutions Summit April 3-5 in Nashville, Tenn. As part of its "Resilient Together" campaign, Orolia will host activities during the trade show to raise funds for the Nashville Sled Preds and its programs to bring sled hockey to disabled veterans, handicapped children and their families.
AAAA is the only not-for-profit organization dedicated to representing the broad interests of army aviation. As a global leader in PNT technologies, Orolia is committed to supplying precise, reliable, and rugged PNT solutions across multiple mission-critical programs for defense and federal governments - even in harsh and contested environments.
During the trade show, Orolia will feature the following products and their accessories:
• SARBE G2R Evo brings a new level of performance to the personal locator beacon and is carried by aircrew around the world as part of their essential flight equipment to assist in the fast location of downed aircrew after an ejection has taken place.
• SARBE G2R ELT Evo meets the relevant environmental standards and conditions of STANAG 7007 edition 2 and DEF STAN 00-35 issue 2. SARBE G2R ELT Evo is designed and manufactured to meet the relevant environmental standards and conditions of MIL-STD-810G.
• SARBE 6-406G Evo is a significant advancement in personal locator beacon technology by ensuring alerts contain accurate location information since beacons are also used widely within maritime and land environments giving personnel the ability to send a distress alert from anywhere on the earth’s surface.
• SARFind, the SARBE GPS decoder, provides the user with a position and identity readout of up to 64 individually tracked beacons. SARBE SARFind may be programmed to decode either standard SAR transmissions or combat mode transmissions.
• VersaPNT combines a GNSS receiver, inertial measurement technology and high-performance timing oscillators to provide Assured PNT in GNSS-degraded and denied environments.
• VersaSync is a high-performance GPS master clock and network time server delivering accurate, software configurable time and frequency signals under all circumstances, including GNSS-denied environments.
Nashville Sled Preds Fundraiser
The Nashville Sled Preds is a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing sports activities to veterans, individuals and children with disabilities. Among its members is an inspired group of disabled veterans who relocated to Nashville to overcome difficult and challenging circumstances through their love of sled hockey. Others are world-class athletes who recently scored a gold medal during the 2022 Winter Paralympic Games in Beijing for Team USA. For more information, please visit: https://www.facebook.com/groups/193689300754784/ or contact Keith Grooms at keith@breakawaynashville.com
About Orolia
Orolia is the world leader in resilient positioning, navigation and timing (PNT) solutions that improve the reliability, performance and safety of critical, remote or high-risk operations, even in GPS-denied environments. Orolia provides virtually fail-safe GPS/GNSS and PNT solutions for military and commercial applications worldwide. www.orolia.com
Charles Jones (North America)
Orolia
+1 585-450-2889
email us here