Team Phun Announces New Brand Sales Manager
I am excited to see the new levels that I will be pushed to professionally, as well as building on the invaluable partnerships with our customers and operational partners.”SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Team Phun is excited to announce the promotion of Brittany Aanestad to Brand Sales Manager. Brittany joined the Team Phun San Diego crew in 2020 as a brand consultant, bringing over 13 years of hospitality and 10 years of sales and marketing experience. She is a motivated leader and a valuable asset to Team Phun. With the promotion, Brittany is “excited to see the new levels that I will be pushed to professionally, as well as building on the invaluable partnerships with our customers and operational partners."
— Brittany Aanestad
Prior to joining Team Phun, Brittany was a senior sales manager with Hilton Worldwide, where she received the Embassy Suites Hotels Spirit Award and the Circle of Excellence Award. She is a certified Trained Advertising Specialist and is Meeting Certified by the San Diego Tourism Authority.
Team Phun is a brand-building and promotional products company operating in San Diego, California and Charleston, South Carolina. Team Phun has been recognized with numerous awards and accolades; recently ranked 2nd fastest growing distributor by Print + Promo Marketing Magazine. Team Phun has also been honored for two consecutive years among the top 10 branding companies in the United States and is a member of the Advertising Specialty Institute (ASI 342550) and Promotional Products Association International (PPAI 728829).
