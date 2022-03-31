Submit Release
Fathom Yacht Club Launches World’s First NFT Membership to Real-World Yacht Club

FYC NFT Membership set to launch in Miami

FYC NFT Membership to Real-World Yacht Club - Miami

The world’s first NFT membership to a social yacht club with exclusive access to charter yachts and other VIP experiences.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Melding the best of the digital and real worlds, Fathom Yacht Club has launched in Miami as the world’s first tokenized membership to a social yacht club. With private membership purchased through an NFT token, Fathom offers exclusive access to charter yachts and other VIP experiences, with a variety of global locations in the works.

“No matter where you live, you can enjoy a wealth of bespoke virtual and real-world experiences through this unique social club for our Fathom token holders,” said Jessica Hunt, CoFounder, Fathom Yacht Club. “We are already cultivating an amazing global community of innovators who enjoy creating value while curating outstanding new experiences on water and land.”

Fathom Yacht Club membership will provide exclusive access to special member-only virtual and real-world events, as well as power and prestige yachts in a variety of sizes for both one and multi-day-use. The Fathom token can be sold, transferred or leased to others on the secondary market. Additional locations will include Ibiza, the Bahamas and Southern California, with future plans for the Caribbean, Cabo San Lucas, Greece, Croatia, Italy and Singapore, among others.

Recognizing the critical importance of the health of the world’s oceans, Fathom Yacht Club will donate 10 percent of all royalties annually to a charity dedicated to ocean conservation and explore how to incorporate cleantech into our operation.

About Fathom Yacht Club
The world’s first tokenized membership to a social yacht club with dedicated access to real-world yachts, Fathom Yacht Club provides bespoke members-only events across the globe. Token holders enjoy access to VIP events and experiences in both the virtual and real world. For more information, please visit https://fathomyachtclub.com/

