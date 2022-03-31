Camgian to Exhibit at FIDAE 2022
Camgian to showcase at Latin America's oldest and most widely recognized aerospace, defense, and security exhibitionSTARKVILLE, MS, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- High-tech research and product development company, Camgian, will be participating in the International Air and Space Fair (FIDAE 2022), which will take place in Santiago, Chile, from April 5 to 10, and is Latin America’s oldest and most widely recognized aerospace, defense, and security exhibition. Camgian will be participating as part of the booth of the Mississippi Development Authority (HALL C-44), located inside the USA Partnership Pavilion at FIDAE 2022.
Located in Starkville, Mississippi, Camgian develops intelligent software systems, powered by big data and artificial intelligence that drive improvements in the speed and quality of critical decisions for the U.S. Department of Defense and some of the world’s leading corporations.
Among the technologies that Camgian has developed is the Prowl Unattended Ground Sensor Surveillance Family of Systems, which has been specially designed to support the need for Unattended Ground Surveillance in harsh operational environments. Prowl can also be integrated to improve existing surveillance systems. The Prowl UGS system provides multi-target detection and tracking and visual confirmation of radar tracks to end-user C2 devices. Prowl’s low-power consumption enables unattended, long battery life operations of several months.
FIDAE 2022 is expected to bring together over 400 companies linked to space technology as well as commercial, civil, and defense air industries from over forty countries.
Camgian is an award-winning developer of digital technologies that deliver real-time, actionable intelligence. Through innovations in data science, AI, and software, Camgian technologists are pioneering the next generation of cognitive computing applications that address critical needs in the national security, financial, and industrial markets around the world.
Alden Thornhill
Camgian
+1 662-515-1960
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn