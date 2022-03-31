38 Artists Come Together To Create 'Mariupol', a Dynamic, NFT Artwork to Raise Money for Ukrainian Children
The ‘Mariupol’ exhibition at Non Fungible Conference will ask viewers: how have we allowed atrocities like this to happen again in Europe?
I hope this artwork can be a testament to the power of community and collaboration... whilst there is still too much evil and suffering in this world, there is plenty of good left in it too”LISBON, PORTUGAL, March 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Non Fungible Conference, Europe’s leading event for non fungible assets, will be exhibiting ‘Mariupol’, an interactive NFT artwork to raise money for Ukraine. The piece is the collaborative effort between 38 artists from across the digital art space, and will take center stage on a giant screen wall in the heart of the event. The conference will take place in Lisbon, Portugal between April 4 and 5, 2022. All the funds and royalties will go to Voices of Children to provide psychological support to child victims of war.
‘Mariupol’ is a dynamic, interactive and layered artwork that brings together collaborations from 38 artists to mark the beginning of another tragic chapter in this continent’s history.
The artwork is a “living” artwork, whose final appearance will depend on its owner. As with other digital artworks on Async.art, collectors control the visual state of the image, which can be changed at any time. This collaborative piece is divided into 13 different layers with each layer having between 2 and 4 unique states. The owner of a layer can choose which state will be visible on the Master artwork. In this instance, the piece will be available to a total of 14 collectors (1 master NFT and 13 layer NFTs). Anyone can bid to buy a layer of the artwork.
The early 20th century was the first time in history when the explosive power of the bomb could be mixed with the deadly potential of airpower and artillery. The bombing of Guernica in 1937 was the first aerial bombing of civillians of this kind, killing up to 1,600 innocent civillians, and causing outrage around the world. 85 years later from the bombing of Guernica, we are once again confronted with the images of thousands heartlessly slaughtered on the continent of Europe.
These artists have come together in just three weeks to illustrate the horrors of civilian bombing,
“Like everyone on this continent, and in this world, I am horrified by the images we are getting from Ukraine of innocent civilians being bombed once again,” says John Karp, founder of Non Fungible Conference and one of the curators of the artwork. “The horror, disgust and pain forces people to act. It makes bystanders want to do something. I hope this artwork can be a testament to the power of community and collaboration, and proof that, whilst there is still too much evil and suffering in this world, there is plenty of good left in it too.”
The artwork has been created under the supervision of The Guild, an independent, self-funded, and decentralized artist-led collective that creates collaborations between artists from across the globe.
The Guild was created to bring artists around the world together to show the incredible power of collaboration. The world is uniting to help Ukraine in the best way they can given the difficult circumstances. 38 Artists from the cryptoart communities of The Guild, Museum of Crypto Art, and Non Fungible Conference assembled to create a blockchain masterpiece using the dynamic technology of Async Art.
Each artist is able to depict a different interpretation of their experience of the work in their own creative way. It is a modern reinterpretation of Picasso’s Guernica and draws its inspiration from the current crisis, illustrating the brutality and horrors of war. It serves as a reminder that we should not let history repeat itself.
There is pain but there is always hope. The piece is both a statement and example to the world. The world needs no fights. Everyone gets hurt. As artists and creators, we have the ability to channel our voice and power through our canvas, collectively and in cooperation with each other as a stance against violent dictatorship. It is this power that we intend to show the world through the artistic process and artwork.
“Everyone has become witnesses to the tragedy and brutality happening in Ukraine,” says crashbl, one of the many artists involved. “Just like Guernica bears witness to a brutal bombing of its time, our collaborative, multi-layered artwork pictures a similar reality happening again today. Today we see it through the multiple lenses of decentralized digital media, but the reality is the same. War defies sense, interpretations cannot penetrate, but we all bear witness.”
