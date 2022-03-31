38 Artists Come Together To Create 'Mariupol', a Dynamic, NFT Artwork to Raise Money for Ukrainian Children

'Mariupol' will be a dark and harrowing reflection on the horrors of war by 38 digital artists

The ‘Mariupol’ exhibition at Non Fungible Conference will ask viewers: how have we allowed atrocities like this to happen again in Europe?

I hope this artwork can be a testament to the power of community and collaboration... whilst there is still too much evil and suffering in this world, there is plenty of good left in it too” — John Karp