WellTrackONE Corporation releases Targeted Risk Adjustment Coding system (TRAC)

About

WellTrackONE is one of the nation’s top providers of Annual Wellness Visit software and utilizes two distinct platforms for capturing AWVs: (1) tablet-based (for the waiting room) and (2) office-based (for home or office capture). In 2012, the company created over 100 evidence-based algorithms called “Clinical Triggers” that operate after the AWV is completed and propose suitable and compliant follow-up procedures and services for each patient based upon their risk factors along with generalized HCC RAF codes that are then clinically substantiated by a physician or mid-level. WellTrackONE utilizes the revealMD claim analysis solution in its TRAC system that helps drill into an organization’s claims data and uncover problematic integrity issues and coding irregularities that can cause audit penalties or lost revenue.

Annual Wellness Visit Risk Adjustment