WellTrackONE Corporation releases Targeted Risk Adjustment Coding system (TRAC)
TRAC will help with HCC RAF scores, lost revenue opportunities and avoidance of RAC/RADV audit penalties.
Annual Wellness Visits can help with HCC Risk Adjustment, Quality Measures, Better Patient Care and Extra Revenue.”HILTON HEAD, SC, USA, April 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WellTrackONE Corporation announced today that it has released its “Targeted Risk Adjustment Coding” system known as “TRAC”. The TRAC system is designed to be used by large clinics, health systems, payers, hospitals and other risk-based healthcare organizations such as ACOs. TRAC helps these organizations achieve higher HCC RAF scores using retrospective AND prospective coding that stays within compliance guidelines of HHS/CMS. TRAC also helps these organizations recover lost revenue from under-coding or non-annualized coding. Finally, TRAC helps identify coding issues before RAC/RADV audits uncover them.
— Peter Bechtel, President/CEO, WellTrackONE Corporation
WellTrackONE’s TRAC system utilizes these key features:
Improves retrospective HCC Risk Adjustment using claims data powered through the integrated revealMD engine
Improves prospective HCC Risk Adjustment with our powerful and simple Annual Wellness Visit solution that employs our proprietary Clinical Triggers
Employs optional digital health with PGx to identify hidden risk factors for HCC coding by using specialty digital health diagnostics
Identifies under/over performing providers/specialists
Compares procedure coding to CMS data or specialty averages
Previews real audits (RAC/RADV) to anticipate errors
Zeros in on missed revenue opportunities from provider UNDER coding (or finds overly-aggressive or dangerous OVER coding!)
Audits modifier violations
Inspects E&M outliers
Catches and fixes missing repetitive ICD-10 codes that result in significant revenue loss
With intensified scrutiny by HHS in risk adjustment methodologies being imposed in 2022, WellTrackONE CEO Peter Bechtel said it is imperative that healthcare organizations meet and exceed the standards set by the Federal Government. “One of the compelling reasons for using the TRAC system is that it helps you stay well within the boundaries of risk adjustment coding,” said Bechtel. He went on to say, “and in addition to catching coding irregularities, the TRAC system ensures compliance from both a retrospective AND prospective viewpoint.”
Bechtel also noted that WellTrackONE is offering a FREE Trial of its TRAC system to interested potential customers. “This trial program allows prospective customers to see how their claims stack up under the microscope of the revealMD analysis engine,” he said. “This gives them the ability to assess the overall worth of the TRAC system in catching audit anomalies and finding missed revenue opportunities.”
About WellTrackONE Corporation:
WellTrackONE is one of the nation’s top providers of Annual Wellness Visit software and utilizes two distinct platforms for capturing AWVs: (1) tablet-based (for the waiting room) and (2) office-based (for home or office capture). In 2012, the company created over 100 evidence-based algorithms called “Clinical Triggers” that operate after the AWV is completed and propose suitable and compliant follow-up procedures and services for each patient based upon their risk factors along with generalized HCC RAF codes that are then clinically substantiated by a physician or mid-level. WellTrackONE utilizes the revealMD claim analysis solution in its TRAC system that helps drill into an organization’s claims data and uncover problematic integrity issues and coding irregularities that can cause audit penalties or lost revenue.
Links:
WellTrackONE Corporate website: https://www.welltrackone.com
WellTrackONE TRAC system: https://www.welltrackone.co/TRAC/
WellTrackONE TRAC Product Sheet: https://www.welltrackone.com/docs/TRAC_Product_Sheet.pdf
Peter Bechtel
WellTrackONE Corporation
+1 470-387-1118
