DHHR Recognizes April as Child Abuse Prevention Month

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) joins organizations and advocates around the nation in recognizing April as Child Abuse Prevention Month, which highlights the importance of working together to strengthen families to prevent child abuse and neglect. 

“Abuse and neglect can have long‐term psychological, emotional, and physical effects,” said Jeff Pack, Commissioner of DHHR’s Bureau for Social Services. “Prevention is the best way to promote the social, emotional, and developmental well‐being of children.”

Governor Jim Justice also proclaimed April 2022 as Child Abuse Prevention Month in West Virginia.

“I urge all residents to prioritize the safety of our children not only during this important month, but every day of the year,” said Gov. Justice. “Looking out for the young people of our great state today will lead to a brighter West Virginia tomorrow.”

In recognition of the start of Child Abuse Prevention Month, West Virginians are encouraged to participate in “Wear Blue Day,” on Friday, April 1. The color blue and pinwheels are the recognized symbols for child abuse prevention.

To report suspected child abuse or neglect, call DHHR’s Centralized Intake for Abuse and Neglect (24/7): 1-800-352-6513. Click here for prevention resources. 

