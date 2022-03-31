2022 GO SMART Day
A New International Smart City Platform with Innovative Solutions
A problem shared is a problem halved. A solution shared is a solution doubled.”TAIPEI CITY, TAIWAN, March 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 2022 GO SMART Day organized by GO SMART (Global Organization of Smart Cities), the Taipei City Government’s initiative, was conducted on March 23 in Taipei. This is a three-in-one event with 2022 GO SMART Award Ceremony, GO SMART Assembly and “Contactless Tech in the New Normal” Forum in one day. Taipei City Mayor Ko Wen-je, the chair of GO SMART, welcomed the city and industry members from all over the world via video presentation, and Deputy Secretary General of Taipei City Government Mr. Li Te-chuan presented the 2022 or the fourth term of GO SMART Awards to the winners. The representatives from foreign government offices, local governments and business leaders from Taiwan and overseas got together, which strengthened the international networking and connections.
— Anita CHEN
Starting from its establishment in 2019 till now, GO SMART has had 213 members consisting of 94 city members, 103 industry members, 10 NGO & research institutes members and one honorable member, trying to break the city boundary and actively engaging in the smart city development & promotion. Based on its public and private partnership (PPP) experience in building the smart city since 2016, Taipei - the chair city of GO SMART - is committed to bridging the communication gaps between city and industry, building a resources & information exchange platform for global smart cities development, enhancing the international networking among the members from all over the world, and facilitating the smart cities collaboration beyond the geographic boundaries through helping smart city stakeholders to find ideal partners engaged in the cross-domain Inter-city PoC (Proof of Concept).
In the past three years, GO SMART has conducted more than 200 business matchings, organized more than 20 physical or virtual workshops, and 4 times of GO SMART Award which attracted 171 global outstanding projects to compete with. This year – 2022 GO SMART Award received submission of 42 projects from 20 cities, 14 counties, in which there is one first ever case from Africa. Through five internationally recognized smart city experts’ fair and serious review and evaluation, the 14 finalists from Indonesia, the USA, Russia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Nigeria, Peru and Taiwan were selected. And the 2022 GO SMART Award Winners goes to “Qlue: Alam Sutera Intelligent Mobility System” project from Indonesia, “I3 Systems and the City of Los Angeles” project from City of Los Angeles, United States and “Taipei Urban Intelligence Center，TUIC” project from Taipei City Government. This year, two special awards are named: the “Human-Centric” Award goes to the “Remote Services for Assistive Technology Amidst the Pandemic” project by New Taipei City Social Welfare Department and the “Most Promising City Project” Award goes to the “New Taipei City Virtual Ward Platform” project by New Taipei City Information Management Center
The 4th term GO SMART General Assembly was also held after the GO SMART Award ceremony session in the morning. GO SMART Secretariat reported the 2021 achievements and outcomes as well as 2022 prospects; 2022 GO SMART Award winners shared their successful projects. The following session “Contactless Tech in the New Normal” Forum, Mr. Patrick Hafenstein, Representative of Trade and Investment Queensland Taiwan Office acted as the moderator chairing a very intensive discussion with GO SMART members on how to deal with the challenges and drastic changes from post-pandemic and co-develop the smart solutions and strategies for the new normal.
Taipei City continues to integrate all the stakeholders’ resources and efforts, move forward with GO SMART members, and connect with international smart city societies – not only building the brand name of “Taipei – a Smart City”, but also actively engaging in smart cities’ exchange and sharing platform, further upgrading Taiwan’s international visibility and its contribution to the global smart city development.
Anita CHEN
Global Organization of Smart Cities, GO SMART
gosmartcities@citiesgosmart.org
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Other
GO SMART Day Online