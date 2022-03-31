Breast Imaging Devices Market Players Launch Innovative Products To Help With The Rising Prevalence Of Breast Cancer

Breast Imaging Devices Global Market Report 2022– Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Major players operating in the breast imaging devices market are undertaking various strategic initiatives such as the launch of technologically advanced or innovative products and product portfolio expansion, which is likely to be a leading trend in the breast imaging market. Various companies are introducing new advanced devices in the market to attract a large customer base and maintain their position in the competitive business environment. For instance, in March 2021, Siemens Healthineers, a company operating in breast imaging devices based in Germany launched a new software solution Mammovista B. smart that works on AI technology and boosts the breast image reading process, tracks, and analyses the workflow. It has features such as it reduces the loading time and helping the radiologist in reading the number of patient databases.

Major players covered in the global breast imaging devices industry are Siemens Healthcare, GE Healthcare, Dilon Technologies Inc, Hologic Inc, Gamma Medica Inc, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, SonoCine Inc, Philips Healthcare, Toshiba Corporation, and Aurora Imaging Technology Inc.

The rising prevalence of breast cancer is anticipated to contribute to the breast imaging devices market growth. A growing number of hormone replacement therapy (HRT), hormonal imbalances, menopause, and various reproductive disorders have significantly increased the risks of breast cancer.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), breast cancer is the most common cancer in women, impacting 2.1 million women annually. Breast cancer causes the highest number of cancer-related deaths among women. For instance, in 2020, according to the American Institute of cancer research, there were an estimated 18.1 million cancer cases around the world. It was estimated that 9.3 million cases were in men and 8.8 million in women. Among them, lung and breast cancers are the most common cancers in the world, and about 12.5% and 12.2% of the new cases are diagnosed in 2020.

The global breast imaging devices market size is expected to grow from $4.06 billion in 2021 to $4.31 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3%. The global breast imaging market share is then expected to grow to $5.27 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.2%.

TBRC’s global breast imaging devices market report is segmented by product type into tomosynthesis, breast ultrasound, breast MRI, mammography, nuclear imaging, others, by technology into ionizing, non-ionizing, by end-user into hospitals and clinics, breast care centers, diagnostic imaging centers.

Breast Imaging Devices Global Market Report 2022 – By Product Type (Tomosynthesis, Breast Ultrasound, Breast MRI, Mammography, Nuclear Imaging, Other Product Types), By Technology (Ionizing, Non Ionizing), By End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Breast Care Centers, Diagnostic Imaging Centers) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a breast imaging devices market overview, breast imaging devices market forecast, breast imaging devices market size and breast imaging devices market growth for the whole market, breast imaging devices market segments, geographies, breast imaging devices market trends, breast imaging devices market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

