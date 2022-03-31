NTT DATA Business Solutions automates role assignment in SAP systems using AI
BIELEFELD, GERMANY, March 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The "Authorization Rollout Bot" is a good example of how to automate manual tasks with the aid of artificial intelligence," reports Klaus-Christoph Müller, Director Business Development at NTT DATA Business Solutions, a global strategic partner of SAP. The cloud-based software robot helps administrators and security officers to set up rule-compliant user access quickly and securely.
Conventionally, user authorizations in an SAP system are implemented manually by highly experienced SAP administrators shortly before a system goes live. This requires comprehensive expertise about the system and its processes. If the rules are not sufficiently stringent, unauthorized users can gain access to critical content. But if the rules are too stringent, day-to-day business will be impeded. In the case of complex international projects, making the appropriate system settings may take weeks, as Müller reports.
The Authorization Rollout Bot solves this task using artificial intelligence. Roles and access rights are defined based on templates and best practices. The bot works with short learning phases and detects discrepancies and gaps. This results in the entire process quickly being cleared of errors, avoiding a negative impact on day-to-day business.
The technical basis of this solution is SAP Process Automation. SAP Process Automation is part of SAP Business Technology Platform and combines SAP Workflow Management and SAP Intelligent Robotic Process Automation into one solution. . This solution uses intelligent software components to provides all the elements needed for automating manual processes in SAP S/4HANA.
The Authorization Rollout Bot is available on SAP Store. Customers who run SAP Process Automation will be able to find and purchase the Authorization Rollout Bot on SAP Store as well. Once downloaded, the bot can be configured without any programming skills with the aid of templates and it can be used internationally, if required.
The license fee promises a rapid break-even: "The fee for the Authorization Rollout Bot starts at 2000 euros on top of the license for SAP Process Automation, which starts at 500 euros per month," Müller explains. "Considering the savings made by avoiding the manual work otherwise involved, the investment will pay for itself very quickly."
Silvia Dicke
Silvia Dicke
