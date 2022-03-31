Small Animal Imaging (In-Vivo) Market | Asia-Pacific market would grow at CAGR of 11.5% over the forecast period

Small Animal Imaging (In-Vivo) Market is Expected to Reach $2.1 Billion, Globally, by 2020

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATE, March 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Small Animal Imaging (In-Vivo) Market report, published by Allied Market Research, forecasts that the global market is expected to garner $2.1 Billion by 2020, registering a CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period 2014 to 2020. Optical imaging modality is and would continue to be the most preferred imaging technology for clinical research organizations (CROs) through 2020, largely due to high sensitivity, economic pricing and a broad scope of applications. Such factors would eventually push the optical imaging technology segment to contribute about 40% of the global small animal imaging market revenue by 2020.

Geographically, ~67% of the small animal imaging (in-vivo) market share is held by the developed regions, due to heavy investments and affordability of advanced small animal in-vivo imaging devices. North America is the dominant region owing to its adoption of advanced technologies, healthcare awareness and favorable reimbursement policies. The research outcomes in the field of small animal imaging market in North America are the blend of academic and industry efforts supported by government programs and initiatives

Rising number of pre-clinical research, increasing investments by the CROs in the research activities, a growing number of multi-functional pre-clinical imaging and technological advancements, namely combination of high resolution MRI with other imaging modalities are the few factors empowering the global market. Spatial resolution multimodal imaging, Cerenkov Bioluminescence Imaging and real time storage multimodal imaging system collectively contribute to the significance of small animal imaging (in-vivo) systems in the drug development and translational research. These technologies exemplify the recent and unique advancements in the field of diagnostic devices, amplifying the scope of applications in pre-clinical as well as clinical research. However, stringent regulatory impositions coupled with inadequate reimbursement policies would restrain the market growth to a certain extent. However, faster commercialization of cost-efficient devices would ease the negative influence of restraints and fuel the market growth, primarily across the developing regions.

Key Findings of Small Animal Imaging (In-Vivo) Market:

Micro MRI, nuclear imaging, and micro CT modalities collectively accounted for about 52% of the revenue generated in 2013

Optical imaging and micro-MRI technology segments would collectively command over 2/3rdof the market revenue during the forecast period

Cancer cell detection application market segment would grow at a higherrate during the forecast period, owing to the rising prevalence rate of cancer across the world

Technologies have a notable impact on the small animal imaging market and manufacturers with novel technology rights are holding substantial market share. Advent in these novel technologies lead sto launch of new and advance product lines in thesmall animal imaging market. To gain the maximum market share, key leaders of the small animal in-vivo imaging market have adopted acquisition as a strategy, which has proved to be the most successful in this market. Key companies profiled in this report are, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Siemens AG, Mediso Medical Imaging Systems, Life Technologies Corporation, Promega Corporation, Miltenyi Biotech, Bruker Corporation, FujiFilm Holding Corporation, PerkinElmer Inc., and Aspect Imaging Ltd.

Small Animal Imaging (IN-VIVO) Market Segmentation:

The small animal imaging (in-vivo) market is segmented by the technology, applications and geography.

By Technology

Micro-Magnetic Resonance Imaging (Micro-MRI)

Optical Imaging (OI)

Bioluminescence Imaging

Cerenkov Luminescence Imaging

Fluorescence Imaging

Nuclear Imaging

Micro-Positron Emission Tomography (Micro-PET)

Micro-Single Photon Emission Computerized Tomography (Micro-SPECT)

Others

Micro-Ultrasound Imaging

Micro-Computerized Tomography (Micro-CT)

By Applications

Monitoring Drug Treatment Response

Biodistribution Studies

Cancer Cell Detection

Biomarkers

Longitudinal Studies

Epigenetics

