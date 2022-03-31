Explore BIM Engineering for AEC with Tejjy Inc.
Staying at the epitome of Architectural, Engineering & Construction domain & nurturing BIM engineering Tejjy Inc. is fast accelerating growth for construction.
We have supported construction projects to continue in a digital & virtual set-up, even during the COVID pandemic. The collaborative BIM facilitated smarter project execution.”ROCKVILLE, MARYLAND, USA, March 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Building Information Modeling Market is expected to rise from USD 4.5 billion (2020) to USD 8.8 billion (2025) at a CAGR of 14.5%. The world's inhabitants are anticipated to grow to 8.1 billion in 2025 and reach 10 billion by 2050. Factors driving the growth of the BIM market are increased urbanization along with the development of the infrastructure projects, provided by BIM services for the AEC sector. The enhanced government mandate for BIM is also accelerating the demand for BIM engineering services.
— Sukh Singh
Tejjy’s Resolution for the Growth of BIM in the AEC Industry:
Staying at the epitome of the Architectural, Engineering & Construction domain and nurturing BIM engineering for the last 15 years, Tejjy Inc. knows that the growth of the population and market would speed up the precondition for housing and infrastructure. Hence, to fuel the progress of the construction industry, Tejjy Inc. BIM engineers focus on competent techniques of facility operations.
Being one of the competent BIM Service Providers in USA, Tejjy’s AEC BIM solutions contribute to the growing trends of technological development like the Internet of Things (IoT), Augmented Reality (AR), Machine Learning (ML)& Artificial Intelligence (AI), Blockchain Technology, 3D Laser Scanning, Virtual Reality (VR), Drone, etc. The BIM Modeling Company also takes a stride towards the implementation of pioneering methods in the operational standards of the AEC BIM design industry.
Tejjy provides 3D visualization, collaboration, design-build solution, construction planning and clash detection amongst various disciplines. BIM Modeling Services facilitate architects, engineers, and construction industry professionals to plan, design, and manage building projects professionally.
Technology Integration by Tejjy Inc. for Fast Resolving Construction Challenges:
Tejjy Inc. has derived its name from ‘Tejas’, a Hindu Goddess, called Vaishno Devi. ‘Tejas’ implies fastest and full of charisma, with the mission to integrate the power of technology. The BIM Company abides by the mission to combine technology for creating an exclusive place in the contemporary age ridden by construction challenges like:
• Technology Adoption
• Labor Shortage
• Productivity
• Safety
• Understanding project performance
• Sustainability
How Tejjy Inc. Helps AEC professionals to stand out in the building sector?
Tejjy works with BIM, Engineering, 3D Laser Scanning, Permit Expedition, Architectural Services, and Construction Management Solutions in the USA. Technology Integration with BIM, SCADA (Supervisory control and data acquisition), PLC (Programmable Logic Controller), Drone (Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV), etc. helps Tejjy Inc. to provide the information essential for boosting construction & water treatment plants.
• Technology Collaboration: Innovative technology usage is the prime motive that drives Tejjy Inc. for construction. The belief crops out of daily praxis in executing technology applications for AEC clients across industry verticals. Working with BIM, Drone, 3D Printers & Virtual Reality, Tejjy Inc. tackles complex building projects as per construction schedule, quality, and safety.
• Engineering Excellence: Tejjy delivers building projects with accurate planning and technology integration across sectors including infrastructure projects like highways, bridges, airports, roads, railways, buildings, etc.
• Joggling for Design-Build Project: Tejjy engineers are continuously joggling for shaping design-build projects, minimizing costs, & delivering projects on time.
• Joining Pre-Build & Post Build Stages: Tejjy BIM company joins the pre-build as well as the post-build stages of construction, facilitating AEC professionals to make a comprehensive project lifecycle analysis. BIM mechanical engineers and electrical engineers support clients to obtain full control of projects through BIM clash coordination, risk mitigation, asset management, & cost optimization. They help clients detect accurate potential problems before the inception of construction workflow.
• Yielding Sustainable Built Environment: Tejjy Inc. yields sustainable, built environments to make the best value for construction clients. It is becoming the one-stop solution for all construction requirements starting from new construction to renovation in the USA.
Key Services Provided by Tejjy Inc.:
• Building Information Modeling
• Engineering Services
• Architectural Services
• Construction Management
• Permit Expedition
Comprehensive BIM Services at a glance:
• 3D Modeling, Visualization & Rendering
• 3D Laser Scanning/Scan to BIM/ Point Cloud Modeling
• Clash Detection & Coordination
• 4D Scheduling/Construction Simulation
• 5D Cost Estimation/Quantity Take-off/Bill of Materials
• 6D Sustainability
• 7D Facility Management
• Prefabrication & Modularization
• Marketing Presentation
• Shop Drawings
• Revit Family Creation
BIM Engineering Solutions:
• Constructability Review
• Design Validation
• Pre-fabrication & Modularization
• Value Engineering
BIM Consulting Services:
• Strategy Preparation
• Planning of BIM Execution Process
• Resource Sharing
• Infrastructure Planning
Construction Management Services:
• Pre-Construction Planning
• Commissioning
• Construction Lifecycle Management
• Managing Construction Documentation
• Negotiation & Bidding
• Risk Management
• Project Cost Estimation
• Project Management
• Facility Operations, Maintenance & Management
Architectural Services at a glance:
• Residential & Commercial Architectural & Design
• Condo Renovation Permit Drawings
• Pre-purchase Evaluation
• As-Built Drawings
• Home Additions & Renovation
• Kitchen & Bathroom Remodeling
• 3D Floor Design
Benefits Assured by Building Information Modeling:
• Multi-Party Collaboration
• Minimized Errors & Conflict
• Better Communication with 3D Visualization
• Increased Facility Operations & Management
• Improved Asset Management
• Enhanced Stakeholder Engagement
Sukh Singh – the Vice President of Tejjy Inc. BIM Modeling company stated – “We have supported construction projects to continue in a digital & virtual set-up, even when participants were incompetent to meet in person during the COVID pandemic. The collaborative BIM approach enables data sharing across architectural, structural & MEP services, facilitating smarter project execution.”
Successful BIM Projects of Tejjy Inc.:
• Using Building Information Modeling for Water Purification Plant Expansion in Houston
• BIM clash coordination for DC Courthouse Project in USA
• Revit BIM Modeling bringing efficacy to Medical Facilities Support Services
• Revolutionized planning of Signal House Project at Union Market, D.C. USA
• Accomplished Structural Project - Tall City Gun Club at Midland, Texas
• Executed drainage detail on design drawings for iShine Car Wash, Texas
• Reduced Challenges for Porsche West Houston, Texas with BIM, fixing curve as per glass façade requirement
To discuss your construction project with 3D BIM Modeling Services, consult Tejjy Inc. at 202-465-4830 or info@tejjy.com.
About Us:
Tejjy Inc. is an Architectural, Engineering, 3D Laser Scanning, Permit Expedition, Construction Facility Management & BIM Services Company in USA serving areas in USA, including Maryland, Washington DC, Virginia, Baltimore, New Jersey, Delaware, New York, Richmond, Philadelphia & Connecticut for over 15 years. The Women-Owned Minority Business Enterprise provides a spectrum of construction services in a streamlined manner to AEC clients for new construction and renovation. Trusted to deliver by the Federal, States & Fortune 500 Companies with 1200+ satisfied clients throughout North America, Tejjy Inc. executed mission-critical projects, overcoming challenges with cost and time efficacy. Teaming up with the latest technologies of drones, virtual reality, 3D printers & GEOBIM is an added advantage to this BIM engineering company in USA.
sukhchain singh
Tejjy Inc.
+1 240-595-4210
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other