DNA diagnostic market 2022 | Asia-Pacific, will significantly influence the market during extended forecast period 2025

DNA Diagnostics Market Overview

DNA Diagnostics Market is Expected to Reach $19 Billion, Globally, by 2020

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATE, March 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ --

In terms of geography, the market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe and LAMEA. North America holds the dominant share in the market due to the increased adoption of the DNA diagnostics technology and the high prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases. Global DNA diagnostics market is expected to garner $19 billion by 2020, registering a CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period 2014-2020.

Download Sample Report : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/298

The latest figures suggest that approximately 8.2 million people are living with cancer and 39 million with HIV. These numbers are set to increase consistently; however, advanced automated DNA diagnostics technologies such as next generation sequencing could play a crucial role in diagnosing and curbing these diseases. "Next generation sequencing has had a significant impact on diagnostic procedures and is set to gain momentum in the foreseeable future.

AMR analysis suggests that the tremendous potential of novel DNA diagnostic technologies and the probability of them being adopted in personalized medicines has not only reduced the expenditure in diagnostic procedures but has also helped in increasing the efficiency of chronic disease identification. Furthermore, the emergence of personalized medicines and the rising number of initiatives vis--vis product development and clinical trials forkey players has laid the groundwork for DNA diagnostics technologies. Various technologies such as PCR, sequencing technology, microarrayin situ hybridization and mass spectrometry are considered in this report, with special emphasis on key market trends and their growth potential. Given its wide scope of application in almost all activities related to DNA diagnostics, the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) technology holds the largest share of DNA diagnostics market revenue.

DNA Diagnostics Market by Product Type (Instruments, Reagents, Service & Software), Technology (PCR, Microarray, In-situ Hybridization, Sequencing Technology, Mass Spectrometry), Application (Infectious Disease (Hepatitis B Virus, Hepatitis C Virus, HIV, TB, CT/NG, HPV, MRSA), Myogenic Disorder, Prenatal Diagnostics, Pre-implantation Diagnostics) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2013 - 2020

MARKET SEGMENTATION:

MARKET BY PRODUCT TYPE

Instruments

Reagents

Service & Software

MARKET BY TECHNOLOGY

PCR

Microarray

In-situ Hybridization

Sequencing Technology

Mass Spectrometry

Others

MARKET BY END USERS

Point of Care

Diagnostic Center

Self Testing/OTC

Several companies operating in this region are seeking novel technologies to gain traction in the competitive market. Product launch is the key strategy adopted by companies operating in this market. These companies are developing novel products for the treatment of various diseases such as infectious diseases, cancer, prenatal diagnosis, pre-implantation diagnostics and myogenic disorder. Additionally, these companies are also adopting collaboration and acquisition to retain their respective positions and to gain traction in the market. Key companies profiled in the report are Bayer Diagnostic, Sysmex, Roche Diagnostics, Abbott laboratories, Cephide, Gene-probe Inc., Illumina, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Johnson and Johnson, and Novartis.

For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/298

Other Trending Reports:

Cold Plasma Market

Dry Eye Syndrome Treatment Market

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.