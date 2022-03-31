40 Year Old Art Vault Find – CTBids.com Selected To Host Exclusive Auction

Samples Caldor Exhibit Handout Townscape

Caring Transitions Beach Cities’ Exclusive Online Art Auction Ends April 5th

ANAHEIM, CA, USA, March 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Anaheim, California is soon to be known for more than just a famous mouse, fun rides and amazing hotels and restaurants. During a recent relocation of a local resident, a massive amount of unearthed art was rediscovered…most of it is signed and numbered lithographs and prints. This one-of-a-kind art find has shown to feature many famous, renown and respected artists who were very popular in the 60’s and 70’s.

"We are so excited for our client as well as the art community in general” said Caring Transitions Beach Cities owner Mary Beth Osborne whose company has been exclusively selected to sell these treasures. “This find represents multitudes of prints by dozens and dozens of artists whose creations are beautiful and vintage yet remain timeless and relevant. They have been stored untouched for 40 years but their overall condition is quite astounding”.

The majority of the found pieces of art are unframed, hand-signed, and serialized. Represented artists include José Clemente Orozco, Leo Russell, Alvin Hollingsworth, Tom Wood, Ira Moskowitz and countless more. Osborne states, “This is an important find and while many of these were originally marketed and sold as commercial prints, today they are vintage collectables often selling for hundreds of dollars each”. The artwork originally came from a commercial art dealer in New Jersey who provided art to exclusive midtown Manhattan high rises, office buildings, restaurants, and hotels. When the financial crisis of New York City hit in 1975, it took a take a toll on the dealers as well as many other associated businesses due to lessening demand for these types of items. This shipment was sent to California to pay a debt and remained unsold and virtually untouched since their arrival.

Osborne continues, “We considered selling these through a series of live auctions but believe they need to be made available to art consumers, collectors, and the public at large. We’ve decided to sell approximately 200 of them via an online auction at CTBids.com.” CTBids.com is the dedicated online auction platform available only to seller clients of Caring Transitions nationwide. The database has hundreds of thousands of registered bidders and regularly sells unique and wonderful art finds. This auction has just gone live and they will be accepting bids only until April 5th at www.CTBids.com or by clicking the direct sale page itself. Caring Transitions is hosting an auction pick-up in Anaheim or will arrange nationwide shipping as well. Winning bidders will be invited to a future exclusive live event where they will have access to additional artwork.

For additional information, please contact David Osborne

Caring Transitions B.C.

PH: 714-592-0982

dosborne@caringtransitions.com