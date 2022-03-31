Cannaponics substantial progress in construction of 3600sqm greenhouse
Substantial progress in the construction of Greenhouse (Medicinal Cannabis Facility)PERTH, WESTERN AUSTRALIA, AUSTRALIA, March 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cannaponics Ltd breaks ground with construction of its first, 3,600 square metre, greenhouse facility, in readiness to harvest its first crop within 12 months.
The greenhouse building will be completed by the end of April 2022 and will be commissioned with the latest in medical cannabis cultivation and fertigation technology, with the first crop to be planted before the end of December 2022.
Managing Director Rod Zakostelsky is excited by the progress of the construction, and the impact the business is already having on the Collie community, with more than 15 local jobs created to support the construction phase, and with many more job and training opportunities to follow over the next 12 months.
Following four years of planning, and with the advice and support from leading industry experts, the building of the first greenhouse is a proud moment and a significant milestone in the Cannaponics journey.
Cannaponics are looking forward to continuing to accelerate against its objectives, which includes deep involvement with the local community. Cannaponics is supporting the transition from reliance on the coal industry, toward a new, high value, sustainable industry that has potential to make a significant difference not only in the Australian pharmaceuticals manufacturing industry, but across the broader Collie community in terms of job creation and other economic and social benefits.
Cannaponics value and mission to support People, Planet and Profits is woven into the fabric of the company, with the aim of enhancing people's lives and encouraging social equity for a cleaner planet and ensuring that profits will evoke emotive change for the future.
About Cannaponics
Cannaponics Limited is a renewable resourced, licensed producer of medicinal cannabis integrating an end-to-end supply chain with cultivation, manufacturing, distribution, and research.
In addition to the construction of its first greenhouse, Stage 1 will deliver a 2,000sqm EU GMP manufacture facility on its 165-acre freehold property in Collie WA, where the dried cannabis flower will be processed into Cannaponics medicinal and pharmaceutical products.
Cannaponics intends to operate on 100% renewable resources by December 2023 with Cannaponics subsidiary company, CannaEnergy, in the planning stages of constructing a 25,000m2 solar and hydrogen gas electrical power micro-grid. The People, Planet, Profits values will be extended to water conservation, using advanced rainwater harvesting processes.
Cannaponics has assembled a best-in-class team incorporating significant business, research, agricultural, EU GMP manufacturing and commercialisation expertise with a goal to produce and distribute high value, pharmaceutical grade medicines for Australian and export markets.
According to the Australian Government MTPConnect report on the Australian Medicinal Cannabis industry (published in October 2021) the Australian medicinal cannabis market is
CANNAPONICS LIMITED
3 Kirke Street Balcatta WA 6021
www.Cannaponics.com.au
Page | 4
forecasted to grow exponentially to $1.2 billion per annum, with Cannaponics on track to claim a significant proportion of that market share, whilst creating at least 150 jobs over the next 2 years.
For further information, please contact:
Rod Zakostelsky, Managing Director
Cannaponics Limited
Email: rod@cannaponics.com.au
Website: www.cannaponics.com.au
Cannaponics Mission Statement
Making PEOPLE’s lives better by encouraging social equity for a cleaner PLANET and allowing PROFITS to make and evoke emotion to change the future.
PEOPLE, PLANET, PROFITS - the Cannaponics way!
Rod Zakostelksy
Cannaponics Ltd
+61 499 040 094
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn