Al-Khwarizmi town will become a scientific and educational cluster

UZBEKISTAN, March 30 - Following the visit of the President of Turkey to Uzbekistan, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev got acquainted with the presentation of projects that are planned to be implemented in Khorezm region.

Large-scale construction projects continue in the country. New neighborhoods are being built in Andijan, Namangan, Nukus and other cities.

Thus, at the initiative of the Head of the state, it is planned to build the Al-Khwarizmi town. 110 hectares have been allocated for this purpose near the Urgench International Airport.

At the presentation held on February 7, the general concept of the town was approved. This time, the functions and contents of each building in it were discussed.

The project provides for building a university, an IT park, housing, a school and a kindergarten, and a sports complex. The alley of Muhammad al-Khwarizmi with a new monument to the great scientist will be created in the center of the town.

The President instructed to organize a construction management commission.

“It will be a town within a city. The university, innovation center and schools form a scientific and educational cluster. There will also be houses for workers, a scientific and industrial zone. It is necessary to build the town with high quality”, Shavkat Mirziyoyev said.

It is also planned to reconstruct and expand the exhibition area of the Museum of Art in Urgench, provide the puppet theater of Khiva with a modern building. The President noted the importance of the effective use of these institutions, the establishment of additional services, the creation of conditions for generating income.

The officials reported on the ongoing work in the public sector. The task was set to improve the structure of the Ministry of Housing and Communal Services, to ensure its effective work at the grassroots level.

After the presentation, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev returned to Tashkent.

Source: UzA