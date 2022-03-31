Monoclonal Antibody Market Growth Opportunity and Industry Forecast, 2029

Allied Analytics

High cost of R&D activities and expensive treatment options of monoclonal antibodies may restrain this growth.

PORTLAND, OREGON, US, March 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Monoclonal Antibody Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2029" Monoclonal antibodies are replicas of a unique parental cell derived from identical immune cells. These antibodies can bind to a particular antigen when administered, as they have monovalent affinity. Monoclonal antibodies serve as an important tool to detect or purify substances, owing to their site specificity; thus, they have important end use in biochemistry, molecular biology, and medicine.

The global monoclonal antibody market is segmented based on source, production, indication, end user, and region. Based on source, it is classified into murine, chimeric, humanized, and human. Based on production, it is divided into in vivo and in vitro. Based on indication, it is segmented into cancer, autoimmune diseases, inflammatory diseases, infectious diseases, microbial diseases, and others. The end user includes hospitals, research institutes, and others. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. These regions are further analyzed across the country level to determine the market size and forecast for each segment and sub-segment.

Growth in demand for personalized medicines and surge in development of therapeutic antibodies drives the monoclonal antibodies market. Moreover, advantages such as homogeneity, specificity, and large-scale production; and fewer side effects related to substitute drugs are expected to boost the market growth. However, high cost of R&D activities and expensive treatment options of monoclonal antibodies may restrain this growth.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬:

• The study provides an in-depth analysis, current trends, and future estimations of the global monoclonal antibody market to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

• Extensive analysis is conducted by following key player positioning and monitoring the top competitors within the market framework.

• It offers a quantitative analysis from 2017 to 2023 to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

• Comprehensive analysis of all geographical regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

• Key players are profiled and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly to understand the competitive outlook of the global market.

This market has numerous players, some of the key players are Pfizer, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Novartis AG, Merck & Co. Inc, Amgen Inc., Abbott Laboratories, AstraZeneca, Eli Lilly and Company, Mylan N.V., and Daiichi Sankyo Company, Ltd., are provided in this report.

