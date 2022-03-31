Miami Luxury Real Estate LLC - Accepting Reservations for First Official Bentley Branded Residences
EINPresswire.com/ -- Bentley Residences will be the world’s first Bentley-branded high-rise development by the luxury automaker and the development will rise over Miami in 2026 as the tallest residential tower on U.S. Beachfront. The luxury car brand is proudly bringing their real-estate venture to the beaches of North Miami. In Miami, many luxury automakers such as Porsche and Aston Martin have taken to high-rise luxury condo developments to tag their well-known names. The brands have constructed apartment developments to reflect the first-class and luxury experiences that come with owning their vehicles. Future residents are rest assured to expect luxury living with opulent amenities at Bentley Residences. Prices start at $4.2MLN in this boutique building.
Miami Luxury Real Estate LLC is Miami’s premier luxury real estate company and was awarded by Luxury Lifestyle Awards for Best Real Estate Agency in Florida, USA 2021 and the team is a preferred authorized broker to sell the sought-after Bentley Residences. The dynamic real-estate company is owned by marketing specialist, broker, and Accredited Buyer’s Representative Maria Kuzina, who serves exclusive clients from all over Miami. Maria comes with her highly skilled team of agents and brokers focused on assisting clients with locating their dream, luxury homes as well as assisting in selling their own properties. MLRE has proven to be the most discreet, qualified, and professional agencies to work with and clients trust Maria and her team to go above and beyond. The company has strong international connections with investors and buyers, expertise in marketing luxury properties and extensive social networks. Maria and her professional team are undoubtedly the first choice to work with in the South Florida Real Estate area.
Bentley Residences will rise to almost 750 feet and will overlook the dunes of Miami’s Sunny Isles district close to the Porsche Design Tower. The 200 plus apartments will be designed and built by the well-known Sieger Suarez Architects and Dezer Development in collaboration with Bentley. Dezer Development cooperated with Porsche to design the Porsche Tower and Armani to design Armani Casa Residences. Sieger Suarez Architects and Dezer Development ensures the plans for the Bentley Residences are in the most capable and trustworthy hands.
“Myself and my team are excited to be working with the developer on this masterpiece of a project. We can not wait to see what 2026 has in store for us as our property portfolio continues to grow,” Maria Kuzina, Owner, Miami Luxury Real Estate LLC.
Each residence is planned to come equipped with a multi-car garage which will tunnel through the apartment building’s exclusive elevator system. Each luxury condo residence will showcase a private balcony and floor-to-ceiling windows that will encapsulate the essence of Miami’s ocean shore and bay. The design of each residence will prioritize seamless indoor-outdoor living, along with a sunken pool and sauna, ideal for the warmer climate in Miami. Residents can expect many lavish amenities such as cigar lounge, whiskey bar, cinema, restaurant, private beach and more as well as perfectly groomed gardens and grounds which will add to a feeling of tranquility.
The architectural construction will start in 2023 and the plan is to produce triangular windows on the outside of the building which will form Bentley’s famous diamond icon. The sun will hit each window which will allow for a reflective shimmer, mirroring diamonds and the proverbial luxury that residents can expect upon moving in. MLRE looks forward to selling a piece of heaven to the future residents in this masterpiece of a development.
Be one of the first to invest on this luxury residences. For reservation information please contact Miami Luxury Real Estate LLC at +1.754-217-1402. Limited availability on first round pricing in effect.
