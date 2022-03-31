Maharashtra's Leading Software company Avrotech Launch their Flagship Appartment Management Software
Frustrated to maintain appartment activities ? Don't worry , solution out for youAURANGABAD (MH), MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Avrotech private limited, one of the leading software companies in Maharashtra, unveils its flagship software to manage apartment activities. Appartment management is not an easy task to handle and maintain every aspect of the process that happens on a daily basis. There was a time when gated apartment complexes were managed by security guards, which were unreliable and insecure, as well as not being able to collect maintenance fees from everyone and keep records. As a result of research on this issue, Avrotech developed the buildofy software to make it easy for every housing society.
Through Team Brifes, users can manage all aspects of their apartments, including financial aspects like collecting maintenance charges, tracking security schedules, keeping track of their payments, as well as check-in and check-out information for guests. With the help of the customisation option, administrators can add or remove services as needed.
Team hope this software will be useful for all types of properties which are mandatory apartments. Software helps to keep all activities in order and makes life easier, as Avrotech says, "revolutionizing people's lives with software."
