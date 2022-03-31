Submit Release
News Search

There were 958 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,692 in the last 365 days.

Maharashtra's Leading Software company Avrotech Launch their Flagship Appartment Management Software

Frustrated to maintain appartment activities ? Don't worry , solution out for you

AURANGABAD (MH), MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Avrotech private limited, one of the leading software companies in Maharashtra, unveils its flagship software to manage apartment activities. Appartment management is not an easy task to handle and maintain every aspect of the process that happens on a daily basis. There was a time when gated apartment complexes were managed by security guards, which were unreliable and insecure, as well as not being able to collect maintenance fees from everyone and keep records. As a result of research on this issue, Avrotech developed the buildofy software to make it easy for every housing society.

Through Team Brifes, users can manage all aspects of their apartments, including financial aspects like collecting maintenance charges, tracking security schedules, keeping track of their payments, as well as check-in and check-out information for guests. With the help of the customisation option, administrators can add or remove services as needed.

Team hope this software will be useful for all types of properties which are mandatory apartments. Software helps to keep all activities in order and makes life easier, as Avrotech says, "revolutionizing people's lives with software."

Ajit Ashok Karhale
Avrotech Private Limited
email us here

You just read:

Maharashtra's Leading Software company Avrotech Launch their Flagship Appartment Management Software

Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Real Estate & Property Management, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.