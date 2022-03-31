Banksia sustainability award winners herald a bright future for Australia
An organisation on a mission to eliminate polystyrene plastic wins prestigious gold Banksia sustainability award
The Banksia National Sustainability Awards recognise individuals, communities, businesses and government for innovation and excellence in environmental and social stewardship.”MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, March 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An organisation on a mission to eliminate polystyrene plastic from the world's supply chains has won gold at Australia’s longest running and most prestigious sustainability awards.
Planet Protector Packaging, which is developing sustainable packaging alternatives that don’t harm our planet, took out the Gold Banksia Award at the 33rd annual Banksia National Sustainability Awards tonight (31 March).
Planet Protector Packaging received both the Agriculture and Regional Development Award, and the Gold Banksia Award, for its unique product WOOLPACK. WOOLPACK is already being used for temperature-sensitive foods, seafood, wine and pharmaceuticals. The product is successfully removing polystyrene products from the market, while also diverting wool waste from landfill.
Other award winners include:
• a research institute which is creating living seawalls using 3D printing technology to revive marine life
• an island eco resort which offers sustainable tourism through unique nature-based experiences as well as protecting and enhancing the surrounding environment
• a reality TV show that celebrates sustainable design
• a government initiative which uses recycled glass, asphalt and brick to build major road infrastructure.
There are fifteen categories in the awards.
The winners of the 33rd Banksia National Sustainability Awards were announced at a gala event attended by more than 350 guests, finalists and winners at the Melbourne Convention and Entertainment Centre.
Guest speaker Australia’s Chief Scientist Dr Cathy Foley shared her insights into the opportunities for sustainable development in Australia.
Established more than 30 years ago, the Banksia National Sustainability Awards recognise individuals, communities, businesses and government for innovation and excellence in environmental and social stewardship.
A full list of the winners and their projects is below.
The winners:
Communications for Impact: The Blue Tribe Company; Blue Tribe is using the power of reality TV to celebrate and foster sustainable design
Clean Technology: Degnan Constructions; Degnan Constructions delivers challenging and unique infrastructure through creative innovation
Biodiversity Award: Sydney Institute for Marine Science; Sydney Institute for Marine Science uses living seawalls bring marine developments back to life
Sustainable Tourism Award: Lady Elliot Island Eco Resort; The Lady Elliott Island Eco Resort achieves a goal of 100% renewable energy
Future Cities Award: ACT Government; ACT Government provides zero interest loans for households to install sustainable products
Health and Wellbeing Award: Primary and Community Care Services; Primary and Community Care Services pioneers social prescribing for health and wellbeing
Ethical Sourcing Award: Zenna Latex Mattress: Zenna provides mattresses and sleep products - a natural, sustainable alternative for a night's sleep
Agriculture and Regional Development Award: Planet Protector Packaging Planet Protector Packaging is in the race to become the market leader in sustainable thermal packaging that does not harm the planet
Circular Transition Award: Ecologiq; Ecologiq rethinks waste to build purposely greener transport infrastructure for Victoria
Diversity Award: L’Oreal Australia: L’Oréal Australia is driving equal access, opportunities and rewards in the workplace
Net Zero Action Award: joint-winner - Hesperia; Hesperia is delivering Life Cycle Net Zero projects that reduce environmental impacts while contributing to growth, the economy, and the community; joint-winner - Lion Pty Limited; Lion’s net-zero journey is a comprehensive program of activity that integrates sustainability into the heart of their business
Youth as our Changemakers Award: Sascha Rust: Sascha Rust is building innovating with partnerships for the Australian food system
Small to Medium Enterprise Transformation Award: Enable Social Enterprises Limited; Enable Social Enterprises Limited is on a mission to tackle disadvantage and break unemployment cycles
Large Business Transformation Award: Officeworks; Officeworks strives to inspire positive change with commitments to support team, community, and the environment
Ignite Award: Samsara; Samsara has developed a revolutionary enzyme-based technology that can infinitely recycle plastic waste
Gold Award: Planet Protector Packaging Goodbye polystyrene. Planet Protector Packaging is in the race to become the market leader in sustainable thermal packaging that doesn't harm the planet
About the Banksia Foundation
The Banksia Foundation is a not-for-profit organisation that believes in the power of social and environment impact through community engagement and sustainable businesses practices. It recognises and encourages sustainability excellence with awards, showcases changemakers and start-ups that inspire and enable sustainability innovation, and builds purposeful communities for sustainable development across Australia.
