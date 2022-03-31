SYMBOL Conscious-Unconscious Language: A Study Beyond Art, Art Therapy and Art in Psychotherapy

Author Shares Creative-Artistic Process in Symbols and Other Discourse to Different Range of Fields

“My work with graphics and studio work serves as the basic foundation underlying the premises that artists manipulate their tools and materials in such a way in order ......” — Kilola Maishya

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Kilola Maishya (Sheenoway) will be one of the featured authors in the upcoming London Book Fair 2022 with her published book titled, SYMBOL: Conscious-Unconscious Language. A book about symbols is the central concept of it. It discovers symbols, their various meanings, definitions, and importance; and expands in terms of information, language, decoding, communication, interpretation, representation, and

message. Her discourses range from different topics to abstract things, art, art therapy, psychology, and paranormal. It tackles other authors in varied fields of profession like Carl Jung, Arnold Whittick, and many more others. It further offers poignant insights and innovative perspectives. It provides valuable information and offers unique conclusions. Its resourceful insights into big topics derive from personal, professional research and experiences.

The author shares, “I have drafted my work in this book, to show the relationship of the arts and sciences, and the arts as valuable and important, beyond being just a frill, for instance, showing the arts to be viable as any other science. I have framed my book to demonstrate the arts as one of the fields of science.

Kilola Maishya (Sheenoway) is a graduate of Harvard University and Massachusetts College of Art and has been working in the field of education. A fascinating study of symbolism in human language and beyond.

SYMBOL: Conscious-Unconscious Language

Written by: Kilola Maishya (Sheenoway)

Kindle |

Paperback |

Book copies are available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online

book resellers.