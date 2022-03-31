Author Shares The First-Hand Look of the Lives and Challenges of the Williams Brothers

“A key historical incident to me in explaining the Williams brothers’ motivation begins in the summer of 1803. At that time, Meriwether Lewis and William Clark would begin their “corps of discovery”” — from The Williams Brothers

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Timothy J. Lemucchi published his book titled The Williams Brothers: Missouri to California by Horseback in 1843: A Great-Great Grandson’s Perspective. The book was made with the help of the author’s grandmother, Clara Engle Williams, who lived to be 102- years-old, was a member of an early California pioneer family herself, and was married to James Floyd Williams, the grandson of one of the heroes of this book, James Williams. In May of 1843, James Williams, John Williams, Isaac Williams, and Squire Williams decided to leave their vast 640-acre home in Cape Girardeu, Missouri, and ride their horses to Captain JohnSutter’s Fort on the Sacramento River in California. With excerpts from personal journals of the Williams brothers, we get a personal and first-hand look at the hardships and hazards that the

Williams brothers endured on this lengthy trip. “For a Good Read! Adventures of Early Pioneers (William Brothers) making their way to California from Missouri before the Goldrush."— Amazon Customer Review.

Timothy Lemucchi was born and raised in Bakersfield. He lives with his family on the banks of the Kern River. I have received a Bachelor of Arts degree and a Master of Arts degree from Stanford University. He received his Juris Doctor from Georgetown University in 1964 and has been a practicing lawyer in Kern County for 55 years.

