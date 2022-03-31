Author Shares Imaginative Combination of Illustrations, Prose, and Poetry

"When things start to get fiery hot, I always make sure that you’re with me. I can get pretty excited once I can feel the heat close to my skin...” — Beatriz M. Robles

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Beatriz M. Robles will be one of the featured authors in the upcoming London Book Fair 2022 with her published book titled ARTWORDS. A book composed of colorful literary artworks consisting of photographs, calligrams, and redactive poetry. It is a form and fusion of art and literature. Artwords is painting with words. It’s taking a pair of

scissors and making them a little more interesting, transforming it into literary art. A unique book for art lovers and readers; not just for your mind but for your eyes as well.

"This is one of my favorite forms of art as of recent. There is something incredible about artwork that combines visual intrigue with the written word that truly speaks to me. I loved going through everything that the artist put into this collection and found some interesting ideas presented. I look forward to seeing more work in the future as the artist develops and uses her talents to share her thoughts on the world." — Amazon Customer Review.

Beatriz M. Robles grew up in the State of New Jersey and graduated in the Philippines with a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree, majoring in Creative Writing, from Ateneo de Manila University. Being a freelance writer contributing to several magazines has given her some free time to travel to pursue her other interests: painting and clarinet performance.

ARTWORDS

Written by: Beatriz M. Robles

Book copies are available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book resellers.