A Memoir of Personal Transformation To Become A Strong Independent Woman

“My heart was broken when I knew it was the last time I would visit that wonderful place, but I wanted to be independent and live by my own rules and that was the only way I could achieve it” — Mitra Thompson

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Mitra Thompson will be one of the featured authors in the upcoming London Book Fair 2022 with her published book titled From Tehran to the Land of the Free: “Struggles of an Iranian to Live Up to Her Potential”. A book about the personal transformation of the author's life that she could overcome any problems and

PRESS RELEASE | LONDON BOOK FAIR 2022

she was responsible for the events that happened. The only disruptive part was that she was constrained to do everything she wanted because Mitra was among the minority in Iran: a female and a member of the Baha’i Faith. Her moves have been lessened as her religion restricts her. When she went to America, all of her dreams came true. She grabbed a hold of all the opportunities and led a happy life.

“While chronicling various chapters throughout her life, the author never sways a consistent tone of hope, faith, perseverance, compassion for the accomplishments and obstacles she has faced as well as lessons she had learned. Truly a remarkable read...Her struggles layered with her ever graceful willpower to move forward will certainly instill

many emotions in the reader.” — Amazon Customer Review.

“Thompson’s storytelling arc is commendable; imbuing a narrative with so much information and avoiding clunky writing is rarely done as seamlessly as in this piece. A must-read, particularly for immigrant populations who will surely form an instant connection, the gamut of emotions is on full display as readers traverse the journey of Thompson’s fearless and purposeful life decisions.” — Reviewed by Mihir Shah, US Review of Books.

From Tehran to the Land of the Free: “Struggles of an Iranian to Live Up to

Her Potential”

Written by: Mitra Thompson

Kindle |

Paperback |

Book copies are available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book resellers.