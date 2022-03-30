Submit Release
Quinhagak Man Found Guilty of Murder

March 30, 2022

(Bethel, AK) – On March 25, 2022, a Bethel jury found 31-year-old Frank E. Nelson guilty of murder in the second degree, multiple counts of assault, and robbery in the first degree following a three weeklong trial.  The convictions resulted from events in 2019 in Quinhagak where Mr. Nelson assaulted a 53-year-old man over $100. The man died from his injuries after nearly a month in critical care.  Following the assault, Mr. Nelson assaulted three police officers with a shotgun.  

Following the verdicts, Mr. Nelson was remanded into the custody of the Department of Corrections where he will be held without bail pending a sentencing hearing scheduled for June 27, 2022 before Judge Terrence Haas. Mr. Nelson faces a sentence of up to 99-years of imprisonment.

The prosecution was led by Bethel District Attorney R. Christopher Knowles, and AAG Samuel Vandergaw, from the Office of Special Prosecutions.  

CONTACT: Bethel District Attorney R. Christopher Knowles at (907) 543-2055

# # #

Department Media Contact: Assistant Attorney General Grace Lee or Assistant Attorney General Daniel Cacciatore.

