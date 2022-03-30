Submit Release
Through the Microscopes of Antoni van Leeuwenhoek

Author Shares Her Enthralling Encounter with Antoni van Leeuwenhoek

“Their house itself had a long and royal history. Landlords and feudal lords including the Noble Family Mettingen had disappeared long ago...”
— from Through the Microscopes of Antoni van Leeuwenhoek

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Dr. Barbara ten Brink will be one of the featured authors in the upcoming London Book Fair 2022 with her published book titled Through the Microscopes of Antoni van Leeuwenhoek. This prolific author presents us with another young-adult biography based on the life and encounters of the Father of Microbiology. Dr. ten Brink

weaves fictional events around a young heroine, Helena, who is eager to discover science. She is fortunate to work with Antoni van Leeuwenhoek and witness his use of the microscope, from 1671 until his demise in 1723. The novel uses the counter-history of Dutch fabric merchants and the ten Brink linen export shipping companies. Helena connects the
reader to the history of the invention of the microscope to examine fabrics. Together, Helena and Leeuwenhoek turn their passions for observations toward the micro-worlds of water, pond scum, and crystals in the soil. Their attention to scientific inquiry includes their detailed accounts in their journals. The author uses Helena to build a fictional story to entertain her readers. You will enjoy the extravagant elegance lifestyle and extraordinary pursuit of learning during the 1700s in Europe.

Dr. Barbara ten Brink has been fond of microscopes since she was a child. The three degrees she received are all related to biological sciences and allowed her access to quality microscopes at university laboratories. During her career as a science educator, she taught microscopy to thousands of students and other educators.

Through the Microscopes of Antoni van Leeuwenhoek
Written by: Dr. Barbara ten Brink
Barbaratenbrinkbooks.com
Paperback |

Book copies are available at Amazon and other online book resellers.

