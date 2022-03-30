Bfit Naumaste CBD is spreading awareness about the benefits of CBD
Bfit Naumaste CBD’s mission is to spread awareness and educate people about the health benefits of CBD.
My mother has arthritis, and CBD has helped her a lot in controlling her pain”FRISCO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bfit Naumaste CBD is an online CBD business that is different from the other CBD businesses. Their main aim is not only to sell CBD products but also to educate and spread awareness about the potential health benefits of CBD. They sell those products that they are confident about using themselves.
— Nazila Empero, Founder of Bfit Naumaste CBD
Nazila Empero, the founder of Bfit Naumaste CBD, is not only an entrepreneur but also a wife, stepmom to two grown boys, a former bodybuilder, and a professional personal trainer. She has been a fitness enthusiast since she was 13 years old. Now she has been working as a nutrition counselor and a fitness trainer for 37 years. She had been a former Ms. Fitness USA competitor for several years before the intense training took a toll on her health and emotional well-being.
“Family members and many of my friends suffer from anxiety and sleeping problems. My father died of Leukemia. However, after taking CBD, it eased his pain till he died. My mother has arthritis, and CBD has helped her a lot in controlling her pain,” said Nazila.
The company sells high-quality, legal cannabis products to customers. They are effective and affordable for customers from different economic backgrounds.
All the products of Bfit Naumaste CBD are made using the best quality hemp plants. They are free from animal cruelty. Furthermore, they are third-party tested, non-GMO, all-natural, gluten-free, and have no pesticides.
Due to these amazing products that they provide, the company is trusted by fitness health specialists, medical practitioners, and wellness people.
Bfit Naumaste CBD has plans of donating 10percent of proceeds to disabled veterans as their long-term goal.
For more information, visit:
Website : www.naumastecbd.com
Instagram : @naumaste_nano_cbd
Facebook : @Naumastecbd
About Bfit Naumaste CBD :
Bfit Naumaste CBD is an online CBD company that is unlike any other CBD company. Their main goal is to educate and spread awareness about the potential health benefits of CBD, in addition to selling CBD products. They only sell products that they would trust to use themselves.
Nazila Empero
BFit Naumaste
+1 469-319-2177
admin@naumastecbd.com