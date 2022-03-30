House Bill 2449 Printer's Number 2864
PENNSYLVANIA, March 30 - An Act amending the act of January 10, 1968 (1967 P.L.925, No.417), referred to as the Legislative Officers and Employes Law, providing for electronic posting of expenses.
