House Bill 2171 Printer's Number 2894

PENNSYLVANIA, March 30 - An Act authorizing the Department of General Services, with the approval of the Governor, to quitclaim and release to the Waymart Area Historical Society any right, title or interest it may have with respect to certain historical use restrictions and a related reversionary interest affecting certain real property situate in the Township of Canaan, Wayne County; authorizing the Department of General Services, with the approval of the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission and the Governor, to grant and convey to The Grist at Mather Mill, Ltd., certain lands, buildings and improvements situate in Whitemarsh Township, Montgomery County; authorizing the Department of General Services, with the approval of the Governor, to issue a corrective deed to the Potter County Housing Authority, and to quitclaim and release to the Potter County Housing Authority any right, title or interest it may have with respect to a certain use restriction and a related reversionary interest in each case related to certain real property situate in the Borough of Coudersport, Potter County; authorizing the Department of General Services, with the approval of the Governor, to grant and convey certain lands, buildings and improvements situate in the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County, through a competitive solicitation for proposals process; authorizing the Department of General Services, with the approval of the Department of Corrections and the Governor, to lease to the County of Wayne a portion of the lands of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania at the State Correctional Institution - Waymart, situate in the Township of Canaan and Borough of Waymart, Wayne County; authorizing the Department of General Services, with the approval of the Governor, to grant and convey to the Berks County Redevelopment Authority certain lands, buildings and improvements situate in the Borough of Hamburg and Windsor Township, Berks County, being a portion of the former Hamburg Center; authorizing the Department of General Services, with the approval of the Governor, to grant and convey to Berks County Intermediate Unit certain lands and improvements situate in Windsor Township, Berks County, being a portion of the former Hamburg Center; authorizing the Department of General Services, with the approval of the Pennsylvania State Police and the Governor, to grant and convey to Robert Swingle certain lands and improvements situate in the Township of Richmond, Tioga County; authorizing the Department of General Services, with the approval of the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs and the Governor, to grant and convey, at a price to be determined through a competitive bid process, certain lands, buildings and improvements situate in Coraopolis Borough, Allegheny County; and authorizing the Department of General Services, with the approval of the Governor, to grant and convey to the Borough of Wyoming certain lands, buildings and improvements situate in the Borough of Wyoming, Luzerne County.

