Bonnie Jennifer Launches New Nameplate Necklaces and Gold-Filled Beaded Bracelets for Mother’s Day
Celebrating motherhood in style, Bonnie Jennifer’s newest collection offers looks for layering this Spring/Summer 2022.
I created these pieces so that mom can feel special and acknowledged, by being gifted something that is not only affordable, but customizable”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Motherhood creates a special bond between mother and child, unlike any other. The love, care, patience and strength mothers show has been celebrated by art and artists for centuries. Mother’s Day is a time to celebrate moms from all walks of life, with gifts of appreciation to honor them. For a memento to be worn with her everyday wardrobe, Bonnie Jennifer has developed new gold nameplate necklaces and gold-filled bracelets—the perfect gift. Moms love fashion, and these new pieces offer a fresh update to spring into the season.
— Bonnie Jennifer
“I created these pieces so that mom can feel special and acknowledged, by being gifted something that is not only affordable, but customizable,” says NY-based designer, Bonnie Jennifer. “There is nothing like the bond between mother and child, and we want to capture all versions of a piece that treasures the mothers we look up to and connect with.”
The nameplate necklace styles are available in a variety of options, including 14K white, rose, or yellow gold (as well as in sterling silver or vermeil, by request). Each also has the option of adding a diamond, either as the dot over an ‘i’, or at the end of a name or word, up to 10 characters long. The sparkle of the diamond adds an understated pop of luxury, and the necklace length is 16-18 inch and adjustable, perfect for adding to a neckstack, or ‘neck mess.’ Whether the mom you are celebrating goes by “mom,” “mami,” “mommy” or something else, necklaces are fully customizable. A given name, zodiac sign, or a symbolic word may be more her style—the necklaces offer an affordable way to create a modern heirloom for mom to wear.
For mothers who prefer an armstack, Bonnie Jennifer’s signature gold-filled beaded bracelets are debuting three new designs. The selected word honoring mom can be places on white gold-filled beads with black letters, on black beads with gold letters, or on white beads with gold letters. Comfortable to wear, the bracelets are a comfortable choice for moms working through bloating during pregnancy, as well as for those with arthritis. Available in sizes 5.5 through 8 inch, the gold-filled beads do not tarnish or turn color.
To order, or to learn more about Bonnie Jennifer, visit https://bonniejennifer.com/ or email bonnie@bonniejennifer.com. For press inquiries, contact Olga Gonzalez at Pietra Communications at 212-913-9761 or email info@pietrapr.com.
About Bonnie Jennifer
Founded in 2010, Brooklyn designer, Bonnie Jennifer, specializes in purpose-driven jewelry design. Versatile and classic, her pieces are envisioned as staples for an everyday wardrobe. Gold-filled balls are the brand’s signature, for timeless and playful looks. As a former social worker, and motivated by her love and support for her developmentally disabled sister, Bonnie Jennifer weaves her creative ventures to support philanthropy, partnering with non-profits to donate a percentage of sales back, promoting positive impact through consumer purchases.
