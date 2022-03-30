Southwest Region rainbow trout stocking schedule - April

Fish and Game staff will be stocking more than 41,000 catchable-size (10 to 12 inch) trout at the following locations across the Southwest Region in April. All stocked fish are rainbow trout. Stocking of all waters is tentative and dependent on river/lake/pond conditions (angler safety concerns); dates may change due to weather or staffing constraints.

Nampa Subregion

Body of Water Week to be Stocked Number to be Stocked Arrowrock Reservoir Apr 4-8 9,000 Crane Falls Reservoir Apr 4-8 1,200 Mann Creek Reservoir Apr 4-8 2,400 Lucky Peak Reservoir Apr 4-8 6,775 Payette Greenway Pond Apr 4-8 550 Weiser Community Pond Apr 4-8 500 Wilson Springs North Pond Apr 4-8 200 Wilson Springs South Pond Apr 4-8 100 Wilson Springs Trophy Pond Apr 4-8 100 Wilson Creek Apr 4-8 350 Kleiner Pond Apr 4-8 450 Mariposa Pond Apr 4-8 125 Riverside Pond Apr 4-8 450 Caldwell Rotary Pond Apr 11-15 900 Duff Lane Pond Apr 11-15 325 Eagle Island Park Pond Apr 11-15 450 Indian Creek (Caldwell) Apr 11-15 250 McDevitt Pond Apr 11-15 450 Settlers Park Pond Apr 11-15 125 Heroes Park Pond Apr 11-15 150 Star City Pond West Apr 11-15 600 Wilson Springs North Pond Apr 11-15 200 Wilson Springs South Pond Apr 11-15 100 Wilson Springs Trophy Pond Apr 11-15 100 Williams Park Pond Apr 18-22 450 Esther Simplot Pond Apr 18-22 600 Kleiner Pond Apr 18-22 450 Mariposa Pond Apr 18-22 125 Riverside Pond Apr 18-22 450 Nicholson Park Pond Apr 18-22 400 Indian Creek (Kuna) Apr 18-22 250 Legacy Park Pond Apr 18-22 350 Wilson Springs North Pond Apr 18-22 200 Wilson Springs South Pond Apr 18-22 100 Wilson Springs Trophy Pond Apr 18-22 100 Wilson Creek Apr 18-22 350 Marsing Pond Apr 18-22 550 McDevitt Pond Apr 25-29 450 Settlers Park Pond Apr 25-29 125 Parkcenter Pond Apr 25-29 700 Horseshoe Bend Mill Pond Apr 25-29 700 Lowman Ponds Apr 25-29 600 Lucky Peak Reservoir Apr 25-29 6,775 Wilson Springs North Pond Apr 25-29 200 Wilson Springs South Pond Apr 25-29 100 Wilson Springs Trophy Pond Apr 25-29 100 Eds Pond Apr 25-29 200 Dick Knox Pond Apr 25-29 800 Sawyers Pond Apr 25-29 500

For maps of these fishing locations and other angling destinations in Idaho please visit the Idaho Fish Planner.

Many of the waters highlighted above are easy to access, family-friendly fishing destinations. All you need to get started is a fishing license and some basic tackle. Annual adult fishing licenses cost around $30, junior licenses (ages 14-17) cost $16, and youth under 14 fish for free. Click here to buy a license.

Fishing for stocked rainbow trout, particularly in community ponds, is a great way to introduce new anglers to the sport by using simple (and relatively thrifty) set-ups like worm/marshmallow combinations or commercial baits like Power Bait or Crave, either near the bottom or below a bobber. The Learn to Fish webpage offers diagrams for basic bait rigs.

Most Idaho waters are open to fishing year-round, but some may have slightly different rules. Be sure to pick up a 2022-24 Idaho Fishing Seasons and Rules Booklet, which outlines season dates, special regulations and bag limits, at any Idaho Fish and Game offices or most sporting goods stores statewide.

Need a little help reading Idaho's fishing regulations? Click here to view a short video on how to use the fishing season and rules book.