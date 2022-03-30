Submit Release
Southwest Region rainbow trout stocking schedule - April

 

Fish and Game staff will be stocking more than 41,000 catchable-size (10 to 12 inch) trout at the following locations across the Southwest Region in April. All stocked fish are rainbow trout. Stocking of all waters is tentative and dependent on river/lake/pond conditions (angler safety concerns); dates may change due to weather or staffing constraints.

Nampa Subregion

Body of Water

Week to be Stocked

Number to be Stocked

Arrowrock Reservoir

Apr 4-8

9,000

Crane Falls Reservoir

Apr 4-8

1,200

Mann Creek Reservoir

Apr 4-8

2,400

Lucky Peak Reservoir

Apr 4-8

6,775

Payette Greenway Pond

Apr 4-8

550

Weiser Community Pond

Apr 4-8

500

Wilson Springs North Pond

Apr 4-8

200

Wilson Springs South Pond

Apr 4-8

100

Wilson Springs Trophy Pond

Apr 4-8

100

Wilson Creek

Apr 4-8

350

Kleiner Pond

Apr 4-8

450

Mariposa Pond

Apr 4-8

125

Riverside Pond

Apr 4-8

450

Caldwell Rotary Pond

Apr 11-15

900

Duff Lane Pond

Apr 11-15

325

Eagle Island Park Pond

Apr 11-15

450

Indian Creek (Caldwell)

Apr 11-15

250

McDevitt Pond

Apr 11-15

450

Settlers Park Pond

Apr 11-15

125

Heroes Park Pond

Apr 11-15

150

Star City Pond West

Apr 11-15

600

Wilson Springs North Pond

Apr 11-15

200

Wilson Springs South Pond

Apr 11-15

100

Wilson Springs Trophy Pond

Apr 11-15

100

Williams Park Pond

Apr 18-22

450

Esther Simplot Pond

Apr 18-22

600

Kleiner Pond

Apr 18-22

450

Mariposa Pond

Apr 18-22

125

Riverside Pond

Apr 18-22

450

Nicholson Park Pond

Apr 18-22

400

Indian Creek (Kuna)

Apr 18-22

250

Legacy Park Pond

Apr 18-22

350

Wilson Springs North Pond

Apr 18-22

200

Wilson Springs South Pond

Apr 18-22

100

Wilson Springs Trophy Pond

Apr 18-22

100

Wilson Creek

Apr 18-22

350

Marsing Pond

Apr 18-22

550

McDevitt Pond

Apr 25-29

450

Settlers Park Pond

Apr 25-29

125

Parkcenter Pond

Apr 25-29

700

Horseshoe Bend Mill Pond

Apr 25-29

700

Lowman Ponds

Apr 25-29

600

Lucky Peak Reservoir

Apr 25-29

6,775

Wilson Springs North Pond

Apr 25-29

200

Wilson Springs South Pond

Apr 25-29

100

Wilson Springs Trophy Pond

Apr 25-29

100

Eds Pond

Apr 25-29

200

Dick Knox Pond

Apr 25-29

800

Sawyers Pond

Apr 25-29

500

For maps of these fishing locations and other angling destinations in Idaho please visit the Idaho Fish Planner.

Many of the waters highlighted above are easy to access, family-friendly fishing destinations. All you need to get started is a fishing license and some basic tackle. Annual adult fishing licenses cost around $30, junior licenses (ages 14-17) cost $16, and youth under 14 fish for free. Click here to buy a license.

Fishing for stocked rainbow trout, particularly in community ponds, is a great way to introduce new anglers to the sport by using simple (and relatively thrifty) set-ups like worm/marshmallow combinations or commercial baits like Power Bait or Crave, either near the bottom or below a bobber. The Learn to Fish webpage offers diagrams for basic bait rigs.

Most Idaho waters are open to fishing year-round, but some may have slightly different rules. Be sure to pick up a 2022-24 Idaho Fishing Seasons and Rules Booklet, which outlines season dates, special regulations and bag limits, at any Idaho Fish and Game offices or most sporting goods stores statewide.

Need a little help reading Idaho's fishing regulations? Click here to view a short video on how to use the fishing season and rules book.

