Southwest Region rainbow trout stocking schedule - April
Fish and Game staff will be stocking more than 41,000 catchable-size (10 to 12 inch) trout at the following locations across the Southwest Region in April. All stocked fish are rainbow trout. Stocking of all waters is tentative and dependent on river/lake/pond conditions (angler safety concerns); dates may change due to weather or staffing constraints.
Nampa Subregion
|
Body of Water
|
Week to be Stocked
|
Number to be Stocked
|
Arrowrock Reservoir
|
Apr 4-8
|
9,000
|
Crane Falls Reservoir
|
Apr 4-8
|
1,200
|
Mann Creek Reservoir
|
Apr 4-8
|
2,400
|
Lucky Peak Reservoir
|
Apr 4-8
|
6,775
|
Payette Greenway Pond
|
Apr 4-8
|
550
|
Weiser Community Pond
|
Apr 4-8
|
500
|
Wilson Springs North Pond
|
Apr 4-8
|
200
|
Wilson Springs South Pond
|
Apr 4-8
|
100
|
Wilson Springs Trophy Pond
|
Apr 4-8
|
100
|
Wilson Creek
|
Apr 4-8
|
350
|
Kleiner Pond
|
Apr 4-8
|
450
|
Mariposa Pond
|
Apr 4-8
|
125
|
Riverside Pond
|
Apr 4-8
|
450
|
Caldwell Rotary Pond
|
Apr 11-15
|
900
|
Duff Lane Pond
|
Apr 11-15
|
325
|
Eagle Island Park Pond
|
Apr 11-15
|
450
|
Indian Creek (Caldwell)
|
Apr 11-15
|
250
|
McDevitt Pond
|
Apr 11-15
|
450
|
Settlers Park Pond
|
Apr 11-15
|
125
|
Heroes Park Pond
|
Apr 11-15
|
150
|
Star City Pond West
|
Apr 11-15
|
600
|
Wilson Springs North Pond
|
Apr 11-15
|
200
|
Wilson Springs South Pond
|
Apr 11-15
|
100
|
Wilson Springs Trophy Pond
|
Apr 11-15
|
100
|
Williams Park Pond
|
Apr 18-22
|
450
|
Esther Simplot Pond
|
Apr 18-22
|
600
|
Kleiner Pond
|
Apr 18-22
|
450
|
Mariposa Pond
|
Apr 18-22
|
125
|
Riverside Pond
|
Apr 18-22
|
450
|
Nicholson Park Pond
|
Apr 18-22
|
400
|
Indian Creek (Kuna)
|
Apr 18-22
|
250
|
Legacy Park Pond
|
Apr 18-22
|
350
|
Wilson Springs North Pond
|
Apr 18-22
|
200
|
Wilson Springs South Pond
|
Apr 18-22
|
100
|
Wilson Springs Trophy Pond
|
Apr 18-22
|
100
|
Wilson Creek
|
Apr 18-22
|
350
|
Marsing Pond
|
Apr 18-22
|
550
|
McDevitt Pond
|
Apr 25-29
|
450
|
Settlers Park Pond
|
Apr 25-29
|
125
|
Parkcenter Pond
|
Apr 25-29
|
700
|
Horseshoe Bend Mill Pond
|
Apr 25-29
|
700
|
Lowman Ponds
|
Apr 25-29
|
600
|
Lucky Peak Reservoir
|
Apr 25-29
|
6,775
|
Wilson Springs North Pond
|
Apr 25-29
|
200
|
Wilson Springs South Pond
|
Apr 25-29
|
100
|
Wilson Springs Trophy Pond
|
Apr 25-29
|
100
|
Eds Pond
|
Apr 25-29
|
200
|
Dick Knox Pond
|
Apr 25-29
|
800
|
Sawyers Pond
|
Apr 25-29
|
500
For maps of these fishing locations and other angling destinations in Idaho please visit the Idaho Fish Planner.
Many of the waters highlighted above are easy to access, family-friendly fishing destinations. All you need to get started is a fishing license and some basic tackle. Annual adult fishing licenses cost around $30, junior licenses (ages 14-17) cost $16, and youth under 14 fish for free. Click here to buy a license.
Fishing for stocked rainbow trout, particularly in community ponds, is a great way to introduce new anglers to the sport by using simple (and relatively thrifty) set-ups like worm/marshmallow combinations or commercial baits like Power Bait or Crave, either near the bottom or below a bobber. The Learn to Fish webpage offers diagrams for basic bait rigs.
Most Idaho waters are open to fishing year-round, but some may have slightly different rules. Be sure to pick up a 2022-24 Idaho Fishing Seasons and Rules Booklet, which outlines season dates, special regulations and bag limits, at any Idaho Fish and Game offices or most sporting goods stores statewide.
Need a little help reading Idaho's fishing regulations? Click here to view a short video on how to use the fishing season and rules book.