Bible Coded Book IV: A Collection of Cryptograms of Bible Teachings

Author Shares Educational Cryptograms of Bible Teachings — Fun and Interesting!

For the word of God is alive and active. Sharper than any double-edged sword, it penetrates even to dividing soul and spirit, joints and marrow; it judges the thoughts and attitudes of the heart.”
— Hebrews 4:12.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author David Conine will be one of the featured authors in the upcoming London Book Fair 2022 with his published book titled Bible Coded Book IV: A Collection of Cryptograms of Bible Teachings. It is the fourth edition of the book title, Bible Coded. A collection of 540 cryptograms was transcribed from all of the books in the Bible. An interesting, analytical, and educational approach to embrace the Bible and find a place for God in your life. Do you know what a cryptogram is? A cryptogram is a puzzle in which each letter of a word has been replaced by another.

Same as the previous editions, the book contains 135 puzzles along with the hints and solutions for the cryptograms. Collecting these books will also complete your journey towards the Bible and have a meaningful encounter.

David Conine has been a devoted Christian. He was married to Judy for more than fifty years and resides in Vonore, Tennessee. He is a former Peace Corps volunteer and has honorably served as an officer in the Army. He spent his career working as a toxicologist, mostly at the company named, Abbott Laboratories.

Written by: David Conine
Book copies are available at Amazon, Barnes and Noble, and other online book
resellers.

